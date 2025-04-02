How Childhood Friends Mohamed Traore, Pape Mar Boye Are Shining Together at Phoenix Rising FC

April 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video







The bond that links Mohamed Traore and Pape Mar Boye goes back much further than the time they've spent together since the start of the 2024 USL Championship season in Phoenix Rising FC's back line.

Both natives of Senegal, the duo competed for the same academy program in their homeland before forging successful paths in the United States, with Traore helping Rising win the Championship title in 2023 as Boye helped Clemson University win the College Cup the same year before signing with Rising before the 2024 season.

Now roommates as well as teammates at Rising, Boye and Traore spoke with the USL's Dan Lucas about their journey to this moment, where they've become two of the brightest young center backs in the USL Championship.

Tune into watch Phoenix Rising FC face San Antonio FC on Sunday, April 6 at 4 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network for the season debut of the USL on CBS.

