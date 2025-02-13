How Carlee Giammona's Game Improved with Tampa Bay Sun FC: Super League Game Week
February 13, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video
On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder break down last week's 2-2 draw in the Florida Derby and which new signings impressed them most in their debut. They later discuss what to expect from Dallas Trinity FC, Carolina Ascent FC and Lexington SC in their opening spring matches this Saturday.
Tampa Bay Sun FC forward Carlee Giammona later joins the show to describe her thoughts on the first half of the season, her connection with her teammates on and off the field, and her pregame ritual, including the Sun's iconic water taxi player arrival.
USL Super League Stories from February 13, 2025
