How Brooke Hendrix Is Leading Tampa Bay Sun to the Playoffs: Super League Game Week

May 7, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder recap Brooklyn FC's big win to keep its postseason hopes alive, how Ally Cook has transformed Spokane Zephyr FC this spring, the impact of the loss of Laveni Vaka for Fort Lauderdale United FC, and how Tampa Bay Sun FC will respond with Jordyn Listro serving the league's first red card suspension.

Tampa Bay Sun defender Brooke Hendrix later joins the show to discuss her journey back to playing in the United States, her mentality change from not knowing if she would play professionally to being a leader for the Sun, how the team is accomplishing the goals it set heading into the spring, and she gives superlatives for some of her Tampa Bay teammates.

