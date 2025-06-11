How a Small Lacrosse Program Is Rebuilding After a Hurricane Devastated Their Town

June 11, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Paul Rabil visits Asheville, NC to chat with Drew Koch and Sean Humphries. Together they lead Asheville Empire Lacrosse, a non-profit organization responsible for increasing access to the game.

In the fall of 2024, Asheville was faced with an unprecedented hurricane that devastated their small town. Lacrosse and the Asheville Empire weren't knocked down for long - the game became a healing mechanism for the town.

Champions - The Power of Us is Presented by US Bank https://www.usbank.com







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from June 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.