How a 24-Hour Lacrosse Game Is Transforming Veteran's Lives

June 26, 2025 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) YouTube Video







Shootout for Soldiers was started in 2012 by a group of high school students Baltimore, MD. 13 years later, the event has raised millions of dollars and has hosted games across the country.

In the latest episode of Champions presented by US Bank, Paul Rabil talks with Erik Mineo - a veteran and now the organization's Executive Director.







Premier Lacrosse League Stories from June 26, 2025

