Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake: Leagues Cup: Match Highlights: August 5, 2024
August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #leaguescup #houstondynamo #realsaltlake
Check out the Houston Dynamo FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 6, 2024
- Colorado Advances to Leagues Cup Knockout Stage Following Thrilling Penalty Shootout with Club León - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Falls 2-1 to Toluca in Leagues Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Real Salt Lake to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Late Scoring Binge Pushes FC Cincinnati over New York City FC - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat Real Salt Lake to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 32
- Houston Dynamo FC Wrap Leagues Cup Group Stage Play Versus Real Salt Lake
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 1-0 to Atlas FC in Opening Leagues Cup Match
- Houston Dynamo FC Kickoff Leagues Cup Play Versus LIGA MX Side Atlas C.F.
- Griffin Dorsey Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday