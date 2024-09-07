Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC: Giroud vs. Héctor Herrera: Full Match Highlights: September 7, 2024
September 7, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #soccer #futbol #houstondynamo #lafc
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from September 7, 2024
- Columbus Crew Fall to Seattle Sounders, 4-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Revolution Play St. Louis CITY SC to 2-2 Draw - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC Runs Past 10-Man Crew in 4-0 Road Victory - Seattle Sounders FC
- Sporting Earns 1-1 Road Result at New York Red Bulls - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Travels to the Columbus Crew on Saturday for Cross-Conference Clash - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Host LAFC in Search of Back-To-Back Victories
- Houston Dynamo FC Winger Lawrence Ennali to Miss the Remainder of the Season with ACL Injury
- Ezequiel Ponce and Franco Escobar Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat LAFC 2-0 Behind Two Debut Goals
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 1-0 to Toronto FC in Return to MLS Play