Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, Dash House and Community Tour Schedule for June 22-28

Published on June 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - After a successful opening two weeks that welcomed in more than 50,000 fans to watch World Cup matches at Shell Energy Stadium, HDFC announced the schedule for this week of Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger, and The Dash House, as the FIFA World Cup 2026™ enters its third week.

Media interested in covering any day of Soccer Celebration throughout the tournament should RSVP with a member of the HDFC Communications Team. Season-long credentials will grant access to the venue, while single-day credentials will be provided to media members who need them. Additional media guidelines for paid ticketed events will be communicated ahead of time.

Please see below the overall hours of operation for Shell Energy Stadium and the Dash House this week:

Wednesday, June 24

Dash House - 4:00-7:00 p.m.

Shell Energy Stadium - 7:00-11:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 25

Dash House - 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Dash House - 3:30-7:00 p.m.

Shell Energy Stadium - 5:30-9:00 p.m.

Shell Energy Stadium's main events of the week will be live match viewings for Mexico's match versus Czechia (claim free tickets) on Wednesday and Colombia versus Portugal (claim free tickets) on Saturday. The official Mexico event is in partnership with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, the annual MexTour and the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, while the U.S. event is presented by Jameson.

The Dash House festivities throughout the World Cup will feature Houston Dash player meet-and-greets, including a special appearance by midfielder Kiki Van Zanten as part of her Lauren Holiday Impact Award nomination in partnership with Communities In Schools Houston, as well as Dash giveaways, live DJs, a Soccer Post pop-up and an EA Gaming Lounge showcasing EA SPORTS FC™ 26.

Additionally, the Soccer Celebration Community Tour continues this week, with programming Monday through Friday at local parks across Houston, including youth soccer clinics from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and Cascaritas (pick-up matches) from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Please see below for additional details on daily locations and programming breakdown.

Locations:

Monday - The Opportunity Center (6500a Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77081)

Tuesday - Wussow Park (500 Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77060)

Wednesday - Freed Park (6818 Shadyvilla Ln, Houston, TX 77055)

Thursday - Eastwood Park (5020 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011)

Friday - Kirkwood South Park (10675 Sagetrail Dr, Houston, TX 77089)

Programming Breakdown:

8:00-9:00 a.m. - Technical sessions for ages 6-8

9:00-10:00 a.m. - Technical sessions for ages 9-11

10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - Dedicated programming for Community Partners

5:00-7:00 p.m. - Cascarita (pick-up matches) for ages 12-14

7:00-9:00 p.m. - Cascarita (pick-up matches) for ages 15-17

For an overview and additional details of Soccer Celebration and Dash House, please visit the respective hyperlinks.

A daily breakdown of the schedule at each location can be found below.

Monday, June 22

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics The Opportunity Center

6500a Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77081

10:00-11:00 a.m. CT Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham appearance at Soccer Celebration Community Tour youth clinic

The Opportunity Center

6500a Chimney Rock Road, Houston, TX 77081

RSVP to Leo Triana at ltriana@houstondynamo.com if you plan to attend and cover

5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) The Opportunity Center

6500a Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77081

Tuesday, June 23

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Wussow Park

500 Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77060

5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Wussow Park

500 Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77060

Wednesday, June 24

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Freed Park

6818 Shadyvilla Ln, Houston, TX 77055

4:00-5:30 p.m. CT Dash midfielder Sarah Puntigam meet-and-greet

Dash House

2500 Texas Ave Houston, TX.

5:00 p.m. CT Scotland vs. Brazil

Dash House

5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Freed Park

6818 Shadyvilla Ln, Houston, TX 77055

8:00 p.m. CT Mexico vs. Czechia (Official FMF live viewing)

Shell Energy Stadium

FANS CLAIM FREE TICKETS

Thursday, June 25

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Eastwood Park

5020 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011

6:00 p.m. CT Japan vs. Sweden

Dash House

5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Eastwood Park

5020 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011

Friday, June 26

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Kirkwood South Park

10675 Sagetrail Dr, Houston, TX 77089

5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Kirkwood South Park

10675 Sagetrail Dr, Houston, TX 77089

Saturday, June 27

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

3:30-4:30 p.m CT Dash midfielder Kiki Van Zanten meet-and-greet

Dash House

4:00 p.m CT Panama vs. England

Dash House

6:30 p.m. CT Colombia vs. Portugal

Shell Energy Stadium

CLAIM FREE TIKCETS

Sunday, June 28

WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE

CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED







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