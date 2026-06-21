Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, Dash House and Community Tour Schedule for June 22-28
Published on June 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - After a successful opening two weeks that welcomed in more than 50,000 fans to watch World Cup matches at Shell Energy Stadium, HDFC announced the schedule for this week of Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, presented by Kroger, and The Dash House, as the FIFA World Cup 2026™ enters its third week.
Media interested in covering any day of Soccer Celebration throughout the tournament should RSVP with a member of the HDFC Communications Team. Season-long credentials will grant access to the venue, while single-day credentials will be provided to media members who need them. Additional media guidelines for paid ticketed events will be communicated ahead of time.
Please see below the overall hours of operation for Shell Energy Stadium and the Dash House this week:
Wednesday, June 24
Dash House - 4:00-7:00 p.m.
Shell Energy Stadium - 7:00-11:00 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
Dash House - 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Dash House - 3:30-7:00 p.m.
Shell Energy Stadium - 5:30-9:00 p.m.
Shell Energy Stadium's main events of the week will be live match viewings for Mexico's match versus Czechia (claim free tickets) on Wednesday and Colombia versus Portugal (claim free tickets) on Saturday. The official Mexico event is in partnership with the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol, the annual MexTour and the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, while the U.S. event is presented by Jameson.
The Dash House festivities throughout the World Cup will feature Houston Dash player meet-and-greets, including a special appearance by midfielder Kiki Van Zanten as part of her Lauren Holiday Impact Award nomination in partnership with Communities In Schools Houston, as well as Dash giveaways, live DJs, a Soccer Post pop-up and an EA Gaming Lounge showcasing EA SPORTS FC™ 26.
Additionally, the Soccer Celebration Community Tour continues this week, with programming Monday through Friday at local parks across Houston, including youth soccer clinics from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and Cascaritas (pick-up matches) from 5:00-9:00 p.m. Please see below for additional details on daily locations and programming breakdown.
Locations:
Monday - The Opportunity Center (6500a Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77081)
Tuesday - Wussow Park (500 Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77060)
Wednesday - Freed Park (6818 Shadyvilla Ln, Houston, TX 77055)
Thursday - Eastwood Park (5020 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011)
Friday - Kirkwood South Park (10675 Sagetrail Dr, Houston, TX 77089)
Programming Breakdown:
8:00-9:00 a.m. - Technical sessions for ages 6-8
9:00-10:00 a.m. - Technical sessions for ages 9-11
10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. - Dedicated programming for Community Partners
5:00-7:00 p.m. - Cascarita (pick-up matches) for ages 12-14
7:00-9:00 p.m. - Cascarita (pick-up matches) for ages 15-17
For an overview and additional details of Soccer Celebration and Dash House, please visit the respective hyperlinks.
A daily breakdown of the schedule at each location can be found below.
Monday, June 22
WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE
8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics The Opportunity Center
6500a Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77081
10:00-11:00 a.m. CT Goalkeeper Blake Gillingham appearance at Soccer Celebration Community Tour youth clinic
The Opportunity Center
6500a Chimney Rock Road, Houston, TX 77081
RSVP to Leo Triana at ltriana@houstondynamo.com if you plan to attend and cover
5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) The Opportunity Center
6500a Chimney Rock Rd. Houston, TX 77081
Tuesday, June 23
WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE
8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Wussow Park
500 Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77060
5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Wussow Park
500 Greens Rd, Houston, TX 77060
Wednesday, June 24
WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE
8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Freed Park
6818 Shadyvilla Ln, Houston, TX 77055
4:00-5:30 p.m. CT Dash midfielder Sarah Puntigam meet-and-greet
Dash House
2500 Texas Ave Houston, TX.
5:00 p.m. CT Scotland vs. Brazil
Dash House
5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Freed Park
6818 Shadyvilla Ln, Houston, TX 77055
8:00 p.m. CT Mexico vs. Czechia (Official FMF live viewing)
Shell Energy Stadium
FANS CLAIM FREE TICKETS
Thursday, June 25
WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE
8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Eastwood Park
5020 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011
6:00 p.m. CT Japan vs. Sweden
Dash House
5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Eastwood Park
5020 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston, TX 77011
Friday, June 26
WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE
8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Youth Soccer Clinics Kirkwood South Park
10675 Sagetrail Dr, Houston, TX 77089
5:00-9:00 p.m. CT Soccer Celebration Community Tour - Cascaritas (pick-up matches) Kirkwood South Park
10675 Sagetrail Dr, Houston, TX 77089
Saturday, June 27
WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE
3:30-4:30 p.m CT Dash midfielder Kiki Van Zanten meet-and-greet
Dash House
4:00 p.m CT Panama vs. England
Dash House
6:30 p.m. CT Colombia vs. Portugal
Shell Energy Stadium
CLAIM FREE TIKCETS
Sunday, June 28
WHEN WHAT & WHO WHERE
CLOSED CLOSED CLOSED
National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 21, 2026
- Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, Dash House and Community Tour Schedule for June 22-28 - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dash Stories
- Houston Dynamo Soccer Celebration, Dash House and Community Tour Schedule for June 22-28
- Houston Dash Midfielder Maggie Graham Signs Contract Extension Through 2029 Season
- Houston Dash Midfielder Kat Rader Named Rookie of the Month, Presented by Ally
- Houston Dash Defender Rebeca to Remain on Loan with Dux Logroño Through 2026/2027 Season
- Houston Dash Goalkeeper Jane Campbell to Join USWNT in Brazil