Houston Dynamo FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Full Match Highlights
Published on August 23, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Major League Soccer Stories from August 23, 2025
- Chicho Arango, Preston Judd goals lift San Jose into the Western Conference eighth seed with six games left - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Battles to 1-1 Draw Against FC Dallas to Conclude Road Stretch - Los Angeles FC
- New England Defeats Columbus Crew, 2-1 - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Secures Point in 1-1 Draw with LAFC - FC Dallas
- Columbus Crew Edged by New England Revolution - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Wins Team Record 10th Regular Season Home Match in 5-1 Victory Over Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-2, to San Jose Earthquakes - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Falls, 4-0, Against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park - Chicago Fire FC
- CF Montréal Edges Austin FC, 3-2 - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Cincinnati Blanked New York City FC, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Secures Point with Draw on the Road at D.C. United - Inter Miami CF
- Union climb to the top of the Eastern Conference - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Earns Big Win at FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Signs MNUFC2 Defender Kieran Chandler to MLS Contract - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Face Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Bundesliga Veteran Midfielder Diadié Samassékou - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Concludes Three-Game Road Stretch at FC Dallas on Saturday Night - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at Real Salt Lake Preview - Minnesota United FC
