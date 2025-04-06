Houston Dynamo FC vs. LAFC: Full Match Highlights
April 6, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC YouTube Video
Watch every match with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV: http://apple.co/MLS
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Subscribe Now: https://www.youtube.com/c/mls
Follow us on: - TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mls?lang=en - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mls - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLS - Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MLS
Para Español: - Instagram: http://instagram.com/mlses - Twitter: https://twitter.com/MLSes - Facebook: facebook.com/espanol.mls
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #houstondynamo #lafc
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 6, 2025
- Rapids Lose First Road Match of 2025 MLS Season, Fall to Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 2-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Sporting KC Earns 2-0 Win Over St. Louis - Sporting Kansas City
- 'Caps off to a Record Start as They Stay Atop MLS Standings - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sounders FC Drops 3-0 Road Result at San Diego FC - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat LAFC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Falls 1-0 on the Road to Houston Dynamo - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat LAFC 1-0 at Shell Energy Stadium
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Goalkeeper Pedro Cruz to Short-Term Loan
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host LAFC at Shell Energy Stadium
- HDFC's Hosts 10th Annual Unified Team Signing Day
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 3-1 to the Portland Timbers on the Road