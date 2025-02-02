Houston Dash Transfer Tarciane to Olympique Lyonnais Féminin for Record Fee

February 2, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash completed the transfer of Brazilian defender Tarciane to Olympique Lyonnais Féminin in France for an undisclosed fee, both teams announced today. The transfer fee is a team record and among the highest in NWSL history.

"First, we want to wish Tarciane the best as she begins this new chapter in her career. This is also a historic milestone for the organization and a testament to the individuals who have worked tirelessly to forge a new path for the team," President of Women's Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "While it is difficult to part ways with a player of Tarci's caliber, we are excited about the new options we can explore to reinforce the roster for the upcoming season and beyond. Our goal is to make Houston a sustainable and consistent contender in the NWSL. We stayed true to that as we moved forward with this decision that was beneficial for all parties."

Houston signed the Brazilian international on a full transfer from Corinthians on April 23, 2024. The 21-year-old appeared in 11 games for the team last season and made her debut on May 24 at Shell Energy Stadium against the North Carolina Courage. She helped the team tally a clean sheet in the 3-0 victory, the first of four shutouts for the Brazilian centerback with Houston.

Tarciane joined the Brazilian Women's National Team in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games and helped the South American squad win a silver medal. She returned to Houston in August for the final stretch of regular season matches and helped Houston clinch a 2-0 victory on the road over San Diego Wave FC, the first triumph for the team in the all-time series.

The defender made her professional debut in her native Brazil and won three domestic titles with Corinthians prior to joining the Houston Dash.

Houston will continue preparations for the upcoming NWSL campaign at Houston Sports Park. The team will travel to California later this month to compete at the Coachella Valley Invitational against Portland Thorns FC, Seattle Reign FC and San Diego. The team will open the 2025 season at Shell Energy Stadium against Trinity Rodman and the Washington Spirit on March 14. Tickets for the match are available.

