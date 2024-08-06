Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC Revamp Promotions for Playoff Push

August 6, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC announced revamped promotions as both teams return to league play later this month at Shell Energy Stadium.

The Dash closed their run in the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup with back-to-back victories over Tigres UANL and Pachuca CF last week. The team returns to league play on Friday, Aug. 23 as they host the Orlando Pride at Shell Energy Stadium and celebrate Women's Sports. The team will open pre-match festivities by recognizing players that represented their national team at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris this summer. That match is also the first of two games to feature $13 tickets and $7 domestic beers prior to kickoff. The second match to feature this offer is scheduled for the following weekend as the Dash host Utah Royals FC.

The Dash will officially launch its latest collaboration with local lifestyle boutique Sam & Davy with a kickoff event prior to the match on Aug. 23. Fans are invited to shop the Dash x Sam & Davy 3.0 collection beginning at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 23 at Pitch 25. Additional details about the collection will be available on SamandDavy.com.

The popular Pups at the Pitch promotion returns on Saturday, Aug. 31 as the Dash host Utah. Four-legged fans will have a dedicated section at the north end of the venue with access to water bowls, games and a photo station. The Dash will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Night on Saturday, Sept. 21 as they face Seattle Reign FC. The first fans to enter the venue will receive a Dash branded sugar skull, courtesy of Coushatta Casino Resort. The Dash will host Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon, on Saturday, Nov. 2 as they host Bay FC for their first visit to Shell Energy Stadium.

The Dynamo return to league play on Saturday, Aug. 24 as they celebrate Kids Day at Shell Energy Stadium. Festivities around the match include a special gate giveaway for kids, a celebration of Diesel's birthday and post-match fireworks. The Dynamo currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference and look to secure their second consecutive playoff berth. The team reached the Western Conference final in 2023 and recently qualified to the knockout round of Leagues Cup 2024.

The team will host its annual Kick Childhood Cancer Night on Wednesday, Sept. 18 when they host Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The annual event features an honorary captain and additional activations facilitated by Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash Charities and MLS Works. The Dynamo will close the regular season by hosting Hispanic Heritage Night, presented by Coushatta Casino Resort, on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Verizon, on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Season tickets for the 2025 Houston Dynamo FC season are now available and season tickets for the 2025 Houston Dash season will go on sale on Monday, Aug. 26. Visit HoustonDynamoFC.com for more information.

The full list of theme nights and promotions for both teams can be found below.

DATE GAME TIME PROMOTION

Friday, Aug. 23 Houston Dash vs. Orlando Pride 7:00 p.m. CT Women's Sports Celebration

Saturday, Aug. 24 Houston Dynamo FC vs. Toronto FC 7:30 p.m. CT Kids Day

Saturday, Aug. 31 Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals FC 8:30 p.m. CT Pups at the Pitch

Saturday, Sept. 14 Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake 7:30 p.m. CT Hispanic Heritage Night

Wednesday, Sept. 18 Houston Dynamo FC. Vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 7:30 p.m. CT Kick Childhood Cancer Night

Saturday, Sept. 21 Houston Dash vs. Seattle Reign FC 7:30 p.m. CT Hispanic Heritage Night

Saturday, Oct. 19 Houston Dynamo FC vs. LA Galaxy 8:00 p.m. CT Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, Nov. 2 Houston Dash vs. Bay FC 8:30 p.m. CT Fan Appreciation Night

