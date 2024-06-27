Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC Extend Agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

HOUSTON, - The Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced a three-year sponsorship extension that started in 2019 aimed at continuing their collaborative efforts to end cancer. The extension encompasses a range of initiatives, including cancer prevention education, survivorship celebrations and various philanthropic programs.

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with MD Anderson," said Jessica O'Neill, President of Business Operations, Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC. "Together, we've made significant strides in educating fans about important cancer prevention messaging and enhancing the lives of individuals in our community. This extension allows us to continue this impactful work and further strengthen our relationship with MD Anderson."

MD Anderson was the first cause-focused jersey sponsor of an MLS team, and in the subsequent years, the relationship expanded to include the Houston Dash. Through initiatives like providing free sunscreen for fans, making Shell Energy Stadium tobacco and vape-free and working together on educating teens about the dangers of tobacco and vaping, the relationship has had a meaningful impact on community health.

"The collaboration between MD Anderson and the Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC provides an opportunity for us to engage with our community in a unique setting. It has introduced us to fans and spectators who might not otherwise have exposure to cancer prevention and treatment information. By working together to spread awareness and promote life-saving health information, we are Making Cancer History®," said Tadd Pullin, Senior Vice President for Institutional Affairs, MD Anderson. "We look forward to continuing our work with the Dynamo and Dash to end cancer."

The Dynamo jersey has prominently featured MD Anderson's logo for seven consecutive years, with the recent one being the Still Holdin' Kit. Alongside, both new jerseys launched by the Houston Dash in February once again prominently feature the iconic strike-through logo synonymous with MD Anderson as part of the team's 10th-anniversary celebration.

"As a club deeply rooted in our community, we are proud to stand alongside MD Anderson," added Jeff Stewart, Chief Revenue Officer, Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo FC. "Through our continued collaboration, we aim to inspire hope, raise awareness and support those impacted by cancer in Houston and beyond."

As part of the ongoing relationship, the Houston Dynamo Football Club and MD Anderson will collaborate on several upcoming events, including:

KCC Night - Kick Childhood Cancer Night: Scheduled for Wednesday, September 18, the event will feature a young fan who is or has been a patient at MD Anderson as the honorary Kid Captain for both the Dynamo and Dash.

Summer Blood Drive: On July 9th, the club will host a blood drive at their headquarters in Downtown Houston in partnership with the MD Anderson Blood Bank, providing fans and staff an opportunity to contribute to the ongoing need for blood donations.

Player Skin Cancer Screenings: MD Anderson and the medical teams of both the Houston Dash and Dynamo will collaborate to provide skin cancer screenings for players and staff, underscoring the importance of sun safety, particularly during outdoor activities.

