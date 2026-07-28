Houston Dash Acquire NWSL Champion Khyah Harper for 2026 Season

Published on July 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash added forward Khyah Harper to the roster on a free transfer from Gotham FC, both clubs announced today. Harper joins Houston through the remainder of the 2026 season and could make her Dash debut this weekend when the club hosts Gotham for Pride Night at Shell Energy Stadium.

The 23-year-old arrives in Houston after winning three major trophies since beginning her professional career with Gotham FC in 2025. She was part of the squad that captured the 2024/25 Concacaf W Champions Cup, securing a place in the inaugural FIFA Women's Champions Cup earlier this year. Harper also helped Gotham win the 2025 NWSL Championship before lifting the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup earlier this summer.

The Lino Lakes, Minnesota native made her NWSL debut against the Orlando Pride on March 23, 2025, and has since appeared in 17 regular season matches. Harper earned her first league start against the Chicago Stars on Aug. 2, 2025, and marked the occasion by scoring her first NWSL goal, helping Gotham earn a point on the road.

Harper was the third player in University of Minnesota history to sign with an NWSL club after making 68 appearances for the Golden Gophers. During her senior campaign, she emerged as one of the nation's top attacking players, earning MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist honors and being named the Big Ten Forward of the Year after recording 17 goals and six assists. Harper also helped lead Minnesota to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2024, marking the program's deepest postseason run and its first tournament appearance since 2018.

Before her collegiate career, Harper established herself as one of Minnesota's top youth players. She was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Player of the Year after scoring 134 career goals in high school. Harper also developed with Minnesota Thunder Academy from 2015-20, earning ECNL All-America honors in 2019.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 28, 2026

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