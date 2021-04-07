Houston Astros Top Texas Rangers 3-0 in Alternate Training Site Opener

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Houston Astros on Wednesday night to open Alternate Training Site exhibition play at Dell Diamond. Led by starter LHP Hyeon-jong Yang, Rangers pitchers racked up 16 strikeouts in the loss. Wednesday night's contest was a scheduled 10-innings.

Yang tossed two scoreless frames, striking out three and allowing just one walk. Rehabbing Rangers LHP Brett Martin struck out the side on 10 pitches in a perfect 1-2-3 second inning. Former Round Rock Express RHP Spencer Patton suffered the loss after allowing a pair of runs on three hits in an inning of relief. RHP Nick Vincent and RHP Hunter Wood each produced a pair of strikeouts in their one inning of work.

For the Astros, starter RHP Tyler Ivey recorded the win following a performance in which he allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out five in 5.0 innings. RHP Jairo Solis punched out seven Rangers hitters and allowed three hits in 2.0 frames. Finally, RHP Ronel Blanco earned the save with two more strikeouts in the 10th inning.

The pitching staffs for both clubs shined through the first five frames, combining to not allow a hit until Rangers DH John Hicks tallied a one-out single in the bottom of the frame.

The Astros opened the scoring in the top of the sixth as CF Jose Siri lined a leadoff home run to left field prior to a single off the bat of LF Abraham Toro. In the very next at-bat, former Express 2B Alex de Goti lined an RBI triple to left field to double Houston's lead to 2-0.

Another former Round Rock slugger, 3B Taylor Jones, extended the final score to 3-0 thanks to a towering home run to left field off Rangers RHP Colin Wiles in the ninth.

Texas' offense threatened a late rally in the bottom of the ninth as 1B Curtis Terry and 2B Andy IbÃ¡ñez each collected two-out singles. RF Adolis GarcÃ­a then loaded the bases with a walk, however Solis worked out of the jam by striking out PH Charles Leblanc.

The Rangers and Astros close out their quick two-game exhibition series on Thursday afternoon at Dell Diamond. Texas RHP Jason Bahr is scheduled to face Houston RHP Jake Odorizzi. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m.

