Houston Astros Purchase Contract of RHP Chase De Jong

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that the Houston Astros have purchased the contract of RHP Chase De Jong from the Constellation Energy League.

De Jong becomes the third player to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization from the Constellation Energy League and the second by the Astros. The other players to have their contracts purchased were RHP Brett Eibner (Miami Marlins) and RHP Fernando Rodney (Astros).

De Jong, who has three years of Major League experience, made five starts for Team Skeeters, going 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA and striking out 27 batters in 17 innings pitched. At the time of his contract being purchased, he led the Constellation Energy League in strikeouts and strikeouts-per-nine-innings (17.0). On July 16, De Jong struck out nine batters against Team Texas in four innings or work and followed that up in his next start by striking out 10 batters through five innings against the Eastern Reyes del Tigre.

The 26-year-old appeared with the Seattle Mariners from 2017-18 and with the Minnesota Twins in 2019. He's appeared in 12 games (eight starts) across his three Major League seasons. De Jong finished out his 2019 campaign with the Sugar Land Skeeters, helping lead the team to its second straight Atlantic League Championship Series appearance.

The Toronto Blue Jays selected De Jong in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Woodrow Wilson High School (Long Beach, CA). Along with the Blue Jays, Mariners and Twins, De Jong has also appeared at the affiliated level within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

The Constellation Energy League features four professional baseball teams, including Team Texas, managed by Roger and Koby Clemens, Team Skeeters, managed by College Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Pete Incaviglia, the Sugar Land Lightning Sloths, managed by College Baseball Hall-of-Famer, Greg Swindell, and the Eastern Reyes del Tigre, managed by former Major League pitching coach, Dave Eiland. The four teams will play a combined total of 56 games, all at Constellation Field, from July 10 - Aug .30.

