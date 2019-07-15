Houston Astros INF Aledmys DÃƒÂ­az Joins Round Rock Express for Major League Rehab Assignment on Monday Night

July 15, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Houston Astros announced on Monday afternoon that 2016 All-Star INF Aledmys DÃ­az is set to begin a major league rehab assignment with the Round Rock Express beginning tonight, Monday, July 15. The E-Train plays host to the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) for a four-game series at Dell Diamond starting tonight at 7:05 p.m.

DÃ­az appeared in 32 games with the Astros prior to suffering a left hamstring strain that sent him to the injured list on May 27. He was batting .286 (28-98) with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 RBI in his first season with the club prior to the injury. A true utility infielder, DÃ­az has appeared at all four infield positions, as well as left field, with Houston this season.

The 28-year-old has spent parts of the last four seasons at the major league level with Houston, Toronto and St. Louis. He is a career .276 hitter (334-1210) with 76 doubles, four triples, 47 home runs and 162 RBI in 352 career games in the bigs.

He was originally signed by St. Louis as a non-drafted free agent out of his hometown of Santa Clara, Cuba on March 11, 2014. He spent just two seasons in St. Louis' minor league system before making his major league debut in 2016, where he appeared in 111 games with the Cardinals and earned his first career invitation to the All-Star Game. He finished the year with an even .300 average (121-404) with 28 doubles, three triples, 17 homers and 65 RBI.

After another 79 games with St. Louis in 2017, DÃ­az was traded to Toronto in an off-season deal that sent OF J.B. Woodman to the Cardinals. He appeared in a career-high 130 games with the Blue Jays in 2018, hitting .263 (111-422) with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 55 RBI. He was acquired by Houston in exchange for RHP Trent Thornton on November 16, 2018.

DÃ­az played for Los Naranjas de Villa Clara in Cuba's Serie Nacional for five seasons prior to coming to the United States. He debuted with the club as a 16-year-old in 2008, hitting .281 in 34 games. He has represented Cuba in several international tournaments, including the 2010 World University Championship Games.

The Express open a four-game series against the Redbirds on Monday night. Round Rock RHP Jose Urquidy (3-1, 2.89) is slated to start opposite Memphis LHP Genesis Cabrera (3-4, 5.83). First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The game can be streamed online via MiLB.tv with a valid subscription while audio from tonight's contest is available from AM 1300 The Zone.

For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and join the conversation during our historic 20th season using #20STROng.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.