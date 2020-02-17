Houston Astros Futures Weekend Returns to Dell Diamond April 4

ROUND ROCK, Texas - For the second year in a row, the Triple-A Round Rock Express and Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks will give fans a glimpse of what's to come during Houston Astros Futures Weekend from April 4-5. The Express and Hooks will face off in a two-game, home-and-home exhibition series just before the start of the Minor League Baseball season.

Dell Diamond, home of the Express, will host the first game of the series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 4. The two teams will then travel south to Corpus Christi for a 2:05 p.m. first pitch in game two at Whataburger Field, home of the Hooks, on Sunday, April 5.

Tickets for the Houston Astros Futures Weekend game at Dell Diamond are available now by calling (512) 255-2255 or online at AstrosFutures.com. Tickets to game two at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi will go on sale Thursday, February 20 at 9:00 a.m. via AstrosFutures.com.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Houston Astros Futures Weekend back for a second year. With the wealth of talent in the Houston Astros organization, this is a great opportunity for fans to see the next wave of Astros stars before they make it to Houston," Express General Manager Tim Jackson said. "Futures Weekend also gives us the unique opportunity to welcome our friends from Corpus Christi to Round Rock and celebrate our partnership."

The two-game series will likely be loaded with top talent as 14 of the Astros' current top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, played with either Round Rock or Corpus Christi in 2019, including the organization's top overall prospect, RHP Forrest Whitley, as well as five others who are currently ranked in the top 10: RHP Bryan Abreu (#4), INF Abraham Toro (#5), RHP Tyler Ivey (#6), RHP Cristian Javier (#9) and RHP Brandon Bielak (#10). Six of those top 30 prospects suited up for both the Express and Hooks a year ago.

The inaugural Houston Astros Futures Weekend proved to be true to its name as 14 players who appeared in the exhibition series logged Major League service time in 2019, including OF Yordan Alvarez, INF Myles Straw, INF Abraham Toro, OF Kyle Tucker and RHP Jose Urquidy.

Both the Round Rock Express and Corpus Christi Hooks were founded by Ryan Sanders Baseball. Round Rock served as the Astros' Double-A affiliate from 2000 until moving to the Triple-A level when the Hooks were founded in 2005. Corpus Christi has served as Houston's Double-A club since their inception while Round Rock is entering its second season back within the Astros organization after eight years as the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate.

Also returning to Houston Astros Futures Weekend is the exclusive broadcast partner, FloSports. The innovator in live digital sports and original content, FloSports is set to provide live and on-demand coverage of Houston Astros Futures Weekend exclusively on FloBaseball.tv.

"FloSports is thrilled to be partnering with Ryan Sanders Baseball for the second year running, especially with the recent launch of FloBaseball," FloSports Director of Global Rights Acquisition Adam Armstrong said. "Houston Astros Futures Weekend adds Minor League Baseball games to an already robust FloBaseball schedule, and we look forward to watching this year's MLB prospects take the field."

To access live and on-demand coverage of the Houston Astros Futures Weekend and other baseball content, visit FloBaseball.tv to become a subscriber. The annual subscription unlocks access to premium content and live events across the entire FloSports network of 20+ sports categories including softball, cycling, wrestling, grappling, bowling and more. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, the App Store and Google Play Store.

The Express kick off the 2020 regular season on Thursday, April 9 against the newest member of the Pacific Coast League, the Wichita Wind Surge (Miami Marlins affiliate) at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

