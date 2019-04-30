Hounds Pound 17 Hits in Win

April 30, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Midland RockHounds News Release





On Sunday afternoon, the RockHounds and Northwest Arkansas scored a combined total of five runs and played nine innings of baseball in just two hours, 12 minutes.

In the fourth inning, alone, on Monday, the RockHounds matched that run total, scoring five times on the way to an 11-7 win over the Naturals in front of a Safety Awareness (Kids) Day crowd of more than 6,500 at Security Bank Ballpark (and, yes, the game took a while ... three hours, 21 minutes).

The 'Hounds set a team season high with 17 hits (and matched their high run total) with eight batters scoring a run, driving in a run (or both) and six recording multi-hit games. The RockHounds twice built a seven-run lead (7-0 and 11-4) before the Naturals scored three in the ninth.

Chase Calabuig and Kevin Merrell led the attack, going a combined 6-for-9 with three runs and seven runs batted in (also see below). Calabuig went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBI while Merrell went 2-for-4 with a double, one run and four RBI. Dairon Blanco added a 2-for-5 performance that included a double and a triple, scoring two runs and driving in another.

The 'Hounds finished their (weather-shortened) homestand 5-2, winning both series by taking 3-of-4 from Northwest Arkansas and 2-of-3 from the Tulsa Drillers.

After Monday's matinee, the 'Hounds departed for Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they will meet the Drillers in a four game/three day series beginning Wednesday (Tuesday is a league-wide off / travel day). The road trip will also include a four-game series against the Naturals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas (May 4-7).

Notables

Frisco also played a morning game, defeating the Cardinals, 9-2, at Springfield, Missouri. The RoughRiders (16-9) lead the 'Hounds (14-10) by a game-and-a-half in the Texas League South. Corpus Christi (12-12) was three-and-a-half and (10-14) four-and-a-half games back entering the Monday evening games.

Chase Calabuig's four-hit game and Kevin Merrell's four RBI were both career highs.

Called up on April 18 (when Luis Barrera went on the Injured List), Calabuig's four-hit game pushed his average to .370. He has reached base in each of his eight games (with at least one plate appearance) and is 10-for-21 (.476) with two doubles, two triples, and nine RBI in his last six games.

Merrell has now reached base in seven straight games (9-24, .375) and has hits in 8-of-his-last-10. On those 10 games, the RockHounds'

shortstop is hitting .353 (12-for-34) with three doubles, one home run and eleven RBI (he now shares the team lead with 13 ribbies ... see below).

Jonah Heim has hits in 10-of-his-last-11 games (.325 with 10 RBI) and has reached base in 13-of-his-last-14 (.327).

Luke Persico has hit in four straight games (7-for-16) and is hitting .367 in his last 13 games with a .439 on-base percentage.

Dairon Blanco has reached base in 11-of-12 games (.385). Dairon, who did not play from April 17-24, is 7-for-18 (.389) since his return to the lineup, with a double, triple, three runs, four RBI and three stolen bases,

Collin Theroux is 7-for-15 (home run and six RBI) in his last five games.

Edwin Diaz has reached in 11-of-his-last-13 games (.318).

While the RockHounds do not have a batter among the top 10 in RBI in the Texas League, the club now has five players with a dozen (or more) ribbies: Blanco, Merrell, and Theroux have 13 each and Greg Deichmann and Jonah Heim both have 12.

Next Game

Wednesday, May 1 vs. Tulsa Drillers

ONEOK Field Tulsa, Oklahoma

Double-header (including make-up of game postponed due to wet grounds at Security Bank Ballpark on April 24)

Game 1 at 4:30 p.m. ... Game 2 follows approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the opener

- Frist of a four-game series and an (seven-day) eight-game road trip

- Radio: NewsTalk 550 with Bob Hards for Game 2, airtime approximately 7:00 p.m.

Next at Security Bank Ballpark:

The RockHounds host the Frisco RoughRiders for a four-game series, May 9-12:

Thirsty Thursday (May 9) ... RockHounds Beach Towels (Friday, May 10) ...

Fireworks (Saturday, May 11) ... Family Day (Sunday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m.)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.