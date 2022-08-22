'Hounds Make Late Push, Split Season Series with Victory

OCONOMOWOC, WI. - The Lake Country DockHounds won the series' rubber match with a 2-1 win against the Gary SouthShore RailCats Sunday afternoon.

It was another tight matchup against the RailCats, but the DockHounds would take care of business.

The first score of the contest came on a home run from LG Castillo. It would occur in the top of the first inning for the RailCats.

The final runs came in the eighth inning and favored Lake Country. Lamar Briggs started the inning by reaching on a walk. Jordan Schaffer would single to put two on base. To make things more interesting, Jake Snider would reach on a walk.

With the bases loaded, Tristen Carranza drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. TJ Bennett hit a ground ball to the second baseman who flipped the ball to Daniel Lingua at shortstop. The relay throw to first was late, but Schaffer hustled to home plate, giving Lake Country the late lead. The scoring end with the DockHounds winning 2-1.

Angel Ventura pitched a strong game, even though he allowed one run. Through seven complete innings, the righthander allowed one run and five hits. Ventura also struck out five. However, Greg Veliz won in relief.

The Lake Country DockHounds will continue their final homestand of the inaugural season against the Milwaukee Milkmen on Monday, August 22nd. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35. Sam Matheny will be live on the call from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

