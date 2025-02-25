Hounds Fall to Utah Warriors in 2025 Home Opener

CHICAGO, Il. - The Hounds fell to the visiting Utah Warriors, 45-31, on Sunday afternoon in their 2025 home opener. The high-scoring affair was a back and forth game, with the Hounds battling back from an early 14-0 deficit, but the Warriors' offense proved too much for the Dawgs. With the loss, Chicago moves to 1-1 on the season, with reigning back-to-back champions, the New England Free Jacks, set to visit SeatGeek next Sunday in a pivotal early-season match up.

Despite the loss, the Hounds were able to celebrate hooker Dylan Fawsitt, who played his 100th career MLR game on Sunday. The league's first centurion also touched down his second try of the season in the loss. Flanker Mason Flesch, left wing Nate Augspurger, and scrumhalf Mitch Short also added tries of their own, while flyhalf Adriaan Carelse was perfect from the kicking tee. He hit three conversions and his lone penalty attempt, finishing the day with 9 points.

The Warriors got the scoring started early on through hooker Liam Coltman. The Hounds committed a penalty in the opening minutes of the game and the Warriors kicked for touch. After winning the lineout, they used an effective maul to drive the ball over for the try. Utah flyhalf, DeAngelo Leuila, impressive on the day, hit the tough conversion, giving the visiting side a 7-0 lead.

Utah extended their lead moments later, and before the Hounds could even blink, they were suddenly down a pair of tries. Utah wing Blake Makiri touched it down for the Warriors and Leuila hit yet another impressive conversion kick. After just seven minutes on the clock, Utah had a 14-0 lead.

Left wing Nate Augspurger began the comeback attempt for the Hounds, looking to go 2-0 for the first time in the club's history. It was a funky score- I am still trying to work out what happened. But the MLR veteran was able to scoop the ball up from a ruck and raced past a confused Utah defense, touching the ball down beneath the sticks for a full seven-point try.

But the Warriors would strike back just a few minutes later via a cross-field kick right into the arms of left wing Joe Mano. The capped-Eagle's score made it 19-7, with a difficult conversion attempt to come. But Leuila was money for Utah all afternoon, hitting yet another tough kick and extending the lead, 21-7.

With the momentum of the game hanging in the balance, the Hounds made things interesting right before the first-half hydration break. Mason Flesch, a 2024 second-team all-pro selection, touched down his first try of the season after barreling through a few would-be Warriors' defenders. Hounds' flyhalf, Adriaan Carelse, attempted the conversion and was successful, bringing Chicago back into the game.

In the 24th minute, the Warriors were called for a penalty. Chicago opted to go for touch, with Carelse's kick finding the corner, giving the Hounds a prime attacking opportunity. Hooker Dylan Fawsitt hit the lineout throw and the ugly bus got to work. The forwards mauled it over for a try, making it 21-19, with the conversion attempt to follow. Carelse was successful yet again and the score was suddenly tied at 21 a piece. It stayed that way until halftime.

When play resumed, the Hounds got on the board first via scrumhalf Mitch Short. The Australian playmaker picked the ball up at the base of the ruck and scurried past a few trailing defenders, dotting down his first score of the season. Carelse's conversion attempt was good and the Dawgs had their first lead of the afternoon.

But the Hounds were dealt a blow around the 50th minute. For the second consecutive week, Chicago was shown a red-card. Last week, it was right wing Noah Brown, who was given two yellow cards that automatically resulted in a red. Against Utah, tighthead prop Charlie Abel was called for a dangerous tackle, and was shown straight red. He is expected to miss game time over the next few weeks as a result.

It didn't take long for the Warriors to make the most of their advantage. In the 50th minute, lock Matt Jensen touched down for a try. Center Spencer Jones followed it up with a score of his own in the 58th minute. Just as the Hounds seemed to have taken control of the momentum, Utah fought back in quick succession and reapplied the pressure onto the home side, leading 35-28 after 60 minutes.

In the 63rd minute, the Warriors were called for a penalty right in front of their goal line, presenting the Hounds with a difficult decision to make. They could have gone for the lineout throw in the corner, attempting to tie the ball game up with a try and successful conversion. However, captain Lucas Rumball pointed to the sticks. Carelse hit the easy penalty attempt, making the score 35-31, Utah.

Less than two minutes later, however, the Warriors won a penalty of their own. Leuila's kick was good, extending the Utah lead back to a full seven points. With time rapidly winding down, the Hounds were going to need some magic to pull out a win.

Utah held strong however. A late score from left wing Joe Mano, his second of the afternoon, brought the scoreline to 45-31. Most importantly, it meant Chicago wouldn't escape the game with a losing bonus point- awarded to teams' that lose by seven points or less. The Hounds did walk away with one bonus point though, as a result of scoring four of more tries.

Chicago (1-1) now turns its attention to the New England Free Jacks (1-0), who are resting off a bye week after opening the season with a win against the team from Los Angeles. Week Three kicks off from SeatGeek Stadium at 1 PM on Sunday afternoon. Fans can buy tickets for the game.

