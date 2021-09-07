'Hounds & Hooks Postponed

CORPUS CHRISTI - Tuesday's series opener between the Corpus Christi Hooks and the RockHounds is postponed due to a non COVID-19 related facilities issue within the clubhouse.

The Double-A Central game is scheduled to be made up as part of a straight doubleheader Thursday, September 9, in which both contests will be seven innings. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. for a 4:05 p.m. first pitch, with game two scheduled to start approximately 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

(Note - - Wednesday's game will be played as scheduled, a single game.)

Next Game

Wednesday, September 8 vs. Corpus Christi Hooks

Whataburger Field Corpus Christi, Texas

First pitch 6:35 p.m.

Second of a six-game series and of a six-game road trip

Probable Starters

CC Brett Daniels (RH, 5-8, 6.59)

RH Matt Milburn (RH, 3-3, 4.96)

Back at Rocky Town to Open the Final Homestand of the Season - Tuesday, September, 14

September 14-19 RockHounds host the Tulsa Drillers to close the 2021 season. Highlights include:

Thirsty Thursday ( September 16) ... RockHounds Cap Night (Friday, September 17) ... and Saturday night fireworks (September 18).

