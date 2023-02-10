Hot Tots Add Catcher from Louisiana Tech University

February 10, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Minot Hot Tots News Release







MINOT, ND - Two Division I baseball programs and one Division II program will be represented on the Hot Tots' roster this season. Athletes from Creighton University, University of Illinois, and Minot State University can now welcome teammate, John (Karson) Evans, a catcher from Louisiana Tech University to the team.

Louisiana Tech University is a Division I program in Conference USA, based in Ruston, Louisiana. The baseball program has been around since 1940 and has a strong record of success with 21 conference championships, 2 tournament championships, and 7 NCAA Division I championship game appearances. The last decade has been fruitful for the program with 6 Top 5 finishes in their regular season conference and 7 conference tournament appearances which resulted in 4 years making it to at least the semi-final match-up or further.

Louisiana Tech has been gaining momentum over the last two seasons. The program saw a historic year in its 2021 season. While the team finished 1st in the regular season conference, with a 40-win season, only the 6th in program history. In the conference tournament, the team finished 2nd behind Old Dominion, and in the Ruston Regional finished 2nd behind NC State. Last season the team also finished with impressive statistics with a 2nd place regular season standing, and ultimately a championship title in the conference tournament.

Karson Evans is a freshman catcher from Taylorsville Mississippi. Before playing for LA Tech, Karson played for Seminary High School where he was ranked as the #31 player in Mississippi and #3 catcher in Mississippi by Perfect Game in his senior season. Karson also represented his state at the 14th Annual World Power Showcase.

The Power Showcase provides MLB platforms for the top amateur players from around the world. The Power Showcase World Classic Home Run Derby features an MLB scout day, welcome dinner, home run derby competition, and the All-American game. The showcase allows the top high school power-hitting prospects from 27 countries to receive MLB-type experience in front of scouts. Participants are hand-picked by the creator of the showcase Brian Domenico. In order to be selected, participants must achieve and maintain high academic status as well as possess leadership qualities. Karson was picked to represent Mississippi and hit a total of 8 home runs with distances ranging from 385-422 ft.

Coach, Mitchell Gallagher has been looking for talent from programs that are known for producing high-caliber athletes. "Louisiana Tech is a program I've respected for a long time. They have a history of success at a high level and to get a guy like Karson that will be a key contributor to their lineup is huge" said Gallagher. "I'm excited to have him in our lineup this summer." Karson is equally ready to play in Minot this year. "I'm looking forward to being a part of the inaugural season with the Hot Tots," said Karson.

Fans that are excited to see high-caliber baseball this summer can find information on purchasing tickets at the Hot Tots website. The website also contains information on employment opportunities, group outings, the season schedule at more as well. Fans are encouraged to head to www.hottotsbaseball.com as well as sign up for the Hot Tots e-newsletter to be the first to know about season updates and team news.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.