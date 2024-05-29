Hot Rods Win 5-0 Behind Martin's 7.0 Shutout Frames

May 29, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Trevor Martin spun 7.0 scoreless innings in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (26-21) 5-0 shutout win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (21-24) on Wednesday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Bowling Green struck early in the bottom of the first against Wilmington starter Jose Atencio. Brayden Taylor led off with a double and scored on an RBI base hit from Hunter Haas to put the Hot Rods up, 1-0

The offense continued for Bowling Green against Atencio in the bottom of the fifth. Xavier Isaac crushed a solo home run to right center, making it a 2-0 lead.

The Hot Rods surged for more runs in the bottom of the seventh with Blue Rocks reliever Chance Huff on the bump. Ricardo Genoves rocketed a lead off solo homer to right. Ryan Spikes doubled and snagged third on a stolen base. Elis Barreat grounded out to the pitcher Huff, scoring Spikes from third to make it 4-0. Taylor hammered a solo homer to right and put Bowling Green up 5-0.

The Hot Rods pitching staff kept Wilmington off the board the rest of the way, finalizing the game, 5-0.

Martin (3-2) earned the win, letting up three hits with a walk and three strikeouts over his 7.0 shutout innings. Atencio (0-2) picked up the loss, surrendering two earned runs on six hits and four strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

The Hot Rods return to Bowling Green Ballpark tomorrow for game-three of a six game series against the Blue Rocks at 6:35 PM CT. Yoniel Curet (2-5, 3.86) takes the hill for Bowling Green while the Wilmington starter is to be determined.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.

