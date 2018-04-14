Hot Rods, TinCaps Postponed

April 14, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Fort Wayne TinCaps were postponed on Saturday due to rain in south central Kentucky.

The two teams will play two seven inning games beginning tomorrow at 2:05pm at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hall of Fame bobble heads will be given to the first 250 fans through the gates tomorrow, and the remaining 750 will be given away on Friday, May 25th.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular season home game at the Hot Rods Box Office.

On the field, RHP Alex Valverde gets the start for the Hot Rods and LHP Osvaldo Hernandez will be on the hill for the TinCaps in game one.

LHP Brendan McKay will start in game two for the Hot Rods, while the TinCaps will counter with LHP Tom Cosgrove.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.