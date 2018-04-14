Hot Rods, TinCaps Postponed
April 14, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Fort Wayne TinCaps were postponed on Saturday due to rain in south central Kentucky.
The two teams will play two seven inning games beginning tomorrow at 2:05pm at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hall of Fame bobble heads will be given to the first 250 fans through the gates tomorrow, and the remaining 750 will be given away on Friday, May 25th.
Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular season home game at the Hot Rods Box Office.
On the field, RHP Alex Valverde gets the start for the Hot Rods and LHP Osvaldo Hernandez will be on the hill for the TinCaps in game one.
LHP Brendan McKay will start in game two for the Hot Rods, while the TinCaps will counter with LHP Tom Cosgrove.
