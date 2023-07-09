Hot Rods Take Twin Bill from the Tourists

July 9, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release







BOWLING GREEN - The Asheville Tourists finished off their road series in Bowling Green on Sunday afternoon with a double header. The Tourists lost both games, 10-5 and 7-1, and dropped five out of six in the series. Asheville surrendered 61 runs in the six games; the most in a series since mid-June of 2022 and the offense was held to one run or less in four of the six games.

Sunday's twin bill began on a sour note. Asheville's starting pitcher, Michael Knorr, had to leave the game in the bottom of the first inning with an injury. Bowling Green took advantage of the Tourists bullpen to score ten runs on ten walks and three hit-by-pitches.

Tommy Sacco Jr. hit a two-run Home Run and Justin Williams hit a solo blast, his first of the season. Asheville also added a pair of unearned runs but it was not enough to challenge the Hot Rods red hot offense.

In Game Two, Bowling Green hit four Home Runs and held the Tourists to a Sacrifice Fly for their 7-1 win. Deylen Miley pitched a pair of scoreless innings out of the Asheville bullpen.

Following the All-Star Break, the Tourists will take on the Winston-Salem Dash in a three-game series at McCormick Field. Game One is scheduled for Friday night at 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.