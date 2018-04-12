Hot Rods Swept in South Bend, 5-0
April 12, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - The Bowling Green Hot Rods lost their fifth straight game as they were shut out for the first time this season in a 5-0 loss to the South Bend Cubs.
The Cubs got on the board in the first inning, taking advantage of a couple walks. With runners on first and third, an RBI single from DH Teddy Payne gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead.
South Bend added to the lead with a run in the third. 3B Austin Filiere hit a one out single, and scored two batters later on a double, making it 2-0 Cubs.
The Cubs added two in the fifth with three consecutive hits, which knocked Hot Rods starter RHP Austin Franklin out of the game. Franklin (1-1, 4.86) took the loss, throwing four and two-thirds innings, allowing nine hits, four runs (all earned), walking three.
The Hot Rods collected their first base hit in the sixth inning, when CF Emilio Gustave doubled to left field. He was caught stealing third, and the Hot Rods went scoreless in the inning.
The Cubs scored their final run of the night in the bottom of the seventh on a bases loaded infield single, and they went on to win 5-0.
Cubs LHP Tyler Thomas (1-1, 0.90) earned the win. He pitched five innings without allowing a hit or walk, striking out seven.
The Hot Rods return home to Bowling Green Ballpark tomorrow at 6:35pm as RHP Tobias Myers (1-0, 3.60) will get the start. The Fort Wayne TinCaps will county with RHP Mason Thompson (0-1, 11.57).
