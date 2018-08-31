Hot Rods Steam over Cubs 6-1 in Home Finale

South Bend, IN: The South Bend Cubs could not capitalize on a series win after beating the Bowling Green Hot Rods in game one of a three game series on Wednesday night. With a chance to win the series last night and tonight, the Cubs dropped both games and fell Friday night in the Four Winds Field finale 6-1.

The first place Hot Rods and first half champions did not waste any time getting ahead on Friday. With starter Enrique De Los Rios on the mound, South Bend hoped the consistent right hander could shut the door and give the Cubs the series victory.

Three quick runs in the top of the 2nd inning on two singles and two doubles plus an error brought a 3-0 lead for Bowling Green. South Bend was able to answer with one in their half of the 2nd. Thanks to a Brandon Hughes RBI single into right field, Cam Balego came home. Balego led off the frame with a double.

However, the Hot Rods again had an answer. They scored the game's final three runs against De Los Rios and closer Brian Glowicki. Right hand reliever Mikael Aguiar again had a solid relief outing, going three innings of scoreless relief.

Glowicki gave up one run, but it was not entirely his fault. On a sharp line drive hit to second baseman Clayton Daniel in the top of the 9th, Daniel quickly threw to first to complete the 4-3 double play. But heads up base running by Trey Hair allowed him to score. It was an earned run to Glowicki, but add an asterisk.

South Bend now heads into the final series of the year up in Midland, Michigan to take on the Great Lakes Loons for three games. The Cubs complete their home season at Four Winds Field complete with a 34-37 record between both halves.

First pitch from Dow Diamond in Midland is set for 7:05 PM tomorrow night.

