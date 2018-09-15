Hot Rods One Win Away From A Midwest League Title

September 15, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Bowling Green Hot Rods earned a 6-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs this evening at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods lead the best of five series two games to one. CF Carl Chester tripled in two runs in the second inning and LHP Resly Linares threw six strong innings in the win.

Chester hit the triple to right-center with one out in the second, scoring DH Trey Hair and 1B Justin Bridgman. Chester then scored when 2B Vidal Brujan hit an RBI single back up the middle, making it 4-0 Hot Rods. It was Bowling Green's largest offensive inning of this postseason.

Linares was terrific tonight, scattering four hits and striking out nine, one shy of tying his career high. He threw six innings, earning the win.

Bowling Green added to their lead in the sixth. With the bases loaded, LF Jim Haley scored on a wild pitch. Back-to-back walks brought in another run, making it 6-0 Hot Rods.

The Chiefs scored their lone run in the top of the seventh on a leadoff walk and double to right field, and it was 6-1.

The Hot Rods will go for the Midwest League Championship tomorrow evening at 6:35pm. RHP Paul Campbell (4-1, 2.70) will get the start for the Hot Rods. The Chiefs will counter with RHP Angel Rondon (3-2, 2.90).

Midwest League Stories from September 15, 2018

