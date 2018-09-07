Hot Rods Move On, Sweep Lugnuts, 4-3

BOWLING GREEN, KY - For the first time in franchise history, the Bowling Green Hot Rods are headed to the second round of the playoffs. They earned a two-game sweep of the Lansing Lugnuts, winning 4-3 this evening. The Hot Rods will move on to face the West Michigan Whitecaps in the Eastern Division Championship Series beginning Saturday night.

The Lugnuts got on the board first, and it came in the second inning. Two singles and a wild pitch scored 1B Ryan Noda, and the visitors led 1-0.

The Hot Rods had one base runner in the game's first three innings, but turned things around quickly in the fourth. 2B Vidal Brujan led off with a line drive single to center, the Hot Rods first hit of the evening. The next batter, LF Moises Gomez, drilled a two-run home run to right-center, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead.

Bowling Green upped the lead to 3-1 in the sixth, with Brujan and Gomez teaming up again. After Brujan led off the inning with a triple, Gomez knocked him in with a single.

The Hot Rods scored their final run of the night in the eighth. Brujan walked and then advanced to third on an error. With the infield drawn in, SS Taylor Walls hit a ball to second. Brujan broke home on contact and scored ahead of the tag, giving Bowling Green a 4-1 lead.

Lansing mounted a comeback attempt in the ninth. They sent six batters to the plate, scored twice, and put the tying run on first, but a fly ball to center field ended the game and the series.

RHP Tommy Romero (1-0, 1.29) earned the win. He threw seven innings, allowing four hits and a run, walking one and striking out six. RHP Tyler Day earned the save.

The Hot Rods will head to Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park, Michigan for Game One of the Eastern Division Finals on Saturday against the West Michigan Whitecaps. First pitch time and starting pitchers will be announced at a later time.

