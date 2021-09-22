Hot Rods-Hoppers Game One Washed out for Second Day

Greensboro, North Carolina - Game-one of the High-A East Championship series scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, in Greensboro, North Carolina between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Greensboro Grasshoppers has been postponed due to rain. Game one will take place on Thursday, September 23, at 5:35 PM CT while game two has been moved to Friday, September 24, at 12:05 PM CT. Both games will be played at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The games scheduled to be played at Bowling Green Ballpark will be on Saturday, September 25, at 6:35 PM while Sunday, September 26, at 2:05 PM and Monday, September 27 (first pitch is to be determined) will be played if necessary. Fans who have tickets in Greensboro for Wednesday's game can exchange online.

Playoff tickets are on sale with the Hot Rods hosting game three of the High-A East Championship Series on Saturday. Fans can get their tickets by visiting www.bghotrods.com, calling 270-901-2121, or visiting the box office at Bowling Green Ballpark.

