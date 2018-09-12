Hot Rods Grab Game One of Championship Series 4-0

PEORIA, IL - The Bowling Green Hot Rods earned a Game One win, defeating the Peoria Chiefs 4-0 this evening at Dozer Park. LF Moises Gomez and DH Trey Hair each hit home runs, while RHPs Tobias Myers, Tyler Day, and Matt Seelinger combined for nine shutout innings.

The Hot Rods got things started in the second inning. LF Jim Haley doubled down the left field line and later advanced to third on a wild pitch. He came in to score when Hair hit a sac fly, making it 1-0 Bowling Green.

In the fourth, the Hot Rods added to their lead. Gomez led off with a blast to left field that went 406 feet, and the lead was 2-0. After SS Taylor Walls worked a walk, Hair came up two batters later and hit a 396-foot blast to right-center, and it was 4-0 Hot Rods. The three runs in the fourth inning tied for the most runs scored in a single inning during the playoffs.

The pitching staff took it over from there. Myers earned the win, throwing five innings, allowing three hits and three walks, striking out four. Day threw two innings of relief, walking one. Seelinger worked the eighth and ninth, allowing two hits and a walk, striking out three.

The Hot Rods will look to take a 2-0 series lead tomorrow night at 6:30pm. RHP Tommy Romero (8-1, 3.21) will go for the Hot Rods, while the Chiefs will counter with RHP Zach Prendergast (7-4, 3.08).

