Hot Rods Game Notes

May 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Early Events.... The Hot Rods took a 2-0 series lead with their 5-0 win over the Blue Rocks at Bowling Green Ballpark Wednesday. Hunter Haas started the scoring in the bottom of the first with an RBI single. Xavier Isaac boosted the offense with a solo homer in the fifth, and later, Ricardo Genoves and Brayden Taylor also went deep to make it a 5-0 lead. RHP Trevor Martin tossed 7.0 scoreless innings, lifting Bowling Green to a 5-0 lead.

Starter Qualities.... The Hot Rods starting rotation logged their 11th quality start of the season in the 5-0 win on Wednesday. Duncan Davitt leads the way with four quality starts this year, while Trevor Martin collected his third of the season, going 7.0 scoreless innings on Wednesday.

Stellar Shutouts.... The 5-0 win over Wilmington Wednesday marked the sixth shutout of 2024 for Bowling Green. They have now shutout Wilmington (May 29), Winston-Salem (May 24), Hudson Valley (April 27 and April 23), while the first shutout of the year came against the Greenville Drive (April 12).

Lucky to Have Levins.... Since returning to the Hot Rods lineup on May 22, Tatem Levins has been on a tear. He is 6-for-16 (.375) with one homer, four RBI, two walks and one strikeout. His last two games are his only two multi-hit games of the year for Bowling Green, raising his season average to .237 in High-A.

South Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2024

