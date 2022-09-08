Hot Rods Game Notes

September 8, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Back in the Win Column... Bowling Green snapped a season-worst three-game losing streak with their ninth shutout win of the season, a 3-0 victory that eliminated the Greensboro Grasshoppers from playoff contention. Mason Auer drove in the first run of the game in the third with an RBI single and the second as part of back-to-back home runs in the fifth. Heriberto Hernandez hit the second of those fifth-inning homers, breaking BG's single-season home run record with his 24th of the year. Logan Workman earned the win in 5.0 shutout innings, with four strikeouts and two hits allowed. Austin Vernon and Kyle Whitten combined for four strikeouts in 3.0 innings of relief, each earning a hold, and Antonio Menendez recorded his second save in as many chances in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Yesterday's Notes... Hernandez's fifth-inning home run passed Jordan Qsar for the Hot Rods single-season home run record... He is one away from Philip Wunderlich's single-season RBI record of 86 set in 2011... Auer's home run was his 10th of the season... He extended his league-best on-base streak to 31 games... This was BG's ninth shutout win of the season... Their first shutout since August 6th, also against Greensboro...

Record Tracker... A few Hot Rods players are closing in on club records entering into the last week of the 2022 regular season. Heriberto Hernandez is passed Jordan Qsar (2021) for the team's single-season home run record with his 24th in the fifth inning on Wednesday. Hernandez is one RBI behind 2011 Hot Rods lefty Philip Wunderlich for the team record of 86. Hernandez also owns the franchise strikeout record, previously held by Josh Lowe (2017, 144). Anthony Molina is one win shy of tying the franchise win record of 13, set by George Jensen (2011).

A Long Road (Trip) to Get Back Home... The Hot Rods return home for the final regular season series after one of the toughest road series they've had this season. BG lost five of seven in Asheville, including their first time getting swept in a doubleheader this season. Bowling Green returns home to face a Greensboro team they beat four times in a six-game set at Bowling Green Ballpark in the beginning of August and seven of 12 times overall. In the second half, Bowling Green is 19-10 at home and are 40-22 overall in BG ballpark this season. They are the only SAL team with single-digit losses at home in the second half and lead the league in win percentage at home this season (.650).

Potential Playoff Positions... With the regular season down to its final week, there are still a couple of different ways the playoffs could shape up. Bowling Green has clinched their spot in the postseason for the sixth-straight year after winning the first-half South Division championship, but this week will determine who they play. The Hot Rods will play the winner of the South Division in the second half on September 13, and it comes down to Rome or Asheville. Rome leads in the second-half standings by 2.5 games over Bowling Green and Asheville, who are in a tie for second place. If BG wins the division, they will play Rome in the first round, as they have a better overall record than Asheville. The Hot Rods also look to clinch the overall divisional crown, beginning the series with a 3.0 game edge over the Rome Braves.

Playoff Ready... With the Hot Rods clinching their spot in the 2022 SAL Playoffs, tickets for the postseason games at Bowling Green Ballpark have gone on sale. The Divisional Round will begin on Tuesday, September 13 at the second-half South Division Champion's ballpark before game two of the series will be at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, September 15. If game three is necessary, the Hot Rods will host that game on Friday, September 16. In the event the Hot Rods advance to the League Championship, they'll host game-one on Sunday, September 18 before finishing the series on the road on Tuesday, September 20, and Wednesday, September 21at the North Division's winner.

Clinched!... BG finished the first half leading their division for the third time in club history, clinching a playoff spot with 2018's Midwest League Champions and again in 2011. (there were no halves in 2021). The 2011 team finished the first leg of the season with a 41-29 record while the 2018 Hot Rods set a franchise record with 47 wins in the first half and a record of 47-22. The 2022 club became the third Hot Rods team to the 40-win mark in a half.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 8, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.