Hot Rods Game Notes

Late Game Heroics... Matthew Dyer broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with a bases-loaded single to give los Bólidos a lead, and Evan Reifert secured the win, inducing a double play to end the game at 3-2. Dyer recorded hits in his last two at-bats, finishing two-for-four with the go-ahead RBI. Heriberto Hernandez scored the game-winning run in a two-for-three day with a walk from the leadoff spot. Graeme Stinson and Reifert combined to shutout Rome out of the bullpen, tossing a combined 3.2 innings of relief with two strikeouts apiece.

Yesterday's Notes... Ovalles has hit eight homers since the all-star break... Hernandez hit in the leadoff spot for the first time this season... Lopez's last three hits have all been doubles... Molina has only allowed two earned runs in five starts... He has gone 5.0 innings or more in every start...His seven strikeouts are the second-highest total in his career... This was Bowling Green's first win as los Bólidos in 2022...

Bosses of the Basepaths... Bowling Green has three players who have reached base in 15 consecutive games. Heriberto Hernandez leads the way with the fourth-best active streak in the league, reaching base 46 times in 24 consecutive games. Mason Auer is reaching base at a rate of almost twice per game this month, with an on-base streak of 22 games and 42 times reached over that span. Alexander Ovalles has reached base in each of his last 20 games as well.

Oh Wow Ovalles... Alexander Ovalles has been on fire for Bowling Green since the All-Star Break, slashing .319/.423/.681 with eight of his 13 homers on the year in 26 games since the Midsummer Classic. His plate discipline has been as impressive as his power, striking out just 15 times in 111 plate appearances with 19 RBIs over that same span. He has really turned a corner in August, going 20-64 with hits in all but two games of the 17 he's played this month.

Potential Playoff Preview... With 13 games left in the regular season, Bowling Green and Rome seem destined to meet in the playoffs in 2022. Bowling Green locked up their playoff spot with a First-Half South Division Championship back in June, but Rome has been red-hot in the second half of the season. The Braves are a league-best 33-17 in the second half, 3.5 games ahead of Bowling Green in the second half standings. BG began the series with a 1.0 game edge on the Braves in the overall South Division standings. The two teams are fighting for the best overall record in the SAL as well, with Bowling Green owning the top mark at 71-46 and Rome has the third-best record at 69-47. BG and Rome split the series at Bowling Green back in April, and each team won four of six once in the two series played at Rome.

Playoff Ready... With the Hot Rods clinching their spot in the 2022 SAL Playoffs, tickets for the postseason games at Bowling Green Ballpark have gone on sale. The Divisional Round will begin on Tuesday, September 13 at the second-half South Division Champion's ballpark before game two of the series will be at Bowling Green Ballpark on Thursday, September 15. If game three is necessary, the Hot Rods will host that game on Friday, September 16. In the event the Hot Rods advance to the League Championship, they'll host game-one on Sunday, September 18 before finishing the series on the road on Tuesday, September 20 and Wednesday, September 21at the North Division's winner.

Clinched!... BG finished the first half leading their division for the third time in club history, clinching a playoff spot with 2018's Midwest League Champions and again in 2011. (there were no halves in 2021). The 2011 team finished the first leg of the season with a 41-29 record while the 2018 Hot Rods set a franchise record with 47 wins in the first half and a record of 47-22. The 2022 club became the third Hot Rods team to the 40-win mark in a half.

