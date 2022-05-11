Hot Rods Game Notes

Walk it Off to Start it Off... The Hot Rods started off their third home series with a bang on Tuesday night, powering their way to their second walk off win of the season in a 4-3 win over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Ronny Simon had his best game at the plate, going 3-5 with two RBI triples, including the game-ending triple in the ninth. Osleivis Basabe extended his team-best hit streak to 11 games and Heriberto Hernandez slugged his fifth homer of the year, also scoring the winning run from first.

Tuesday's Notes... Doxakis tied his career-high with eight strikeouts for the third-straight contest... This was also the third time (Doxakis' second) that a BG starter went six innings in a game... Infante tied Basabe and Ovalles for the team lead with his seventh multi-hit game... Hernandez and Infante extended their hit streaks to six games apiece, tied for the third-longest streak of the season for BG... Basabe extended his hit streak to 11 games, now tied for the second-longest streak in the SAL this season... His 11-game hit streak is the longest active streak in the SAL... Simon's two triples mark the first time a Hot Rod has tripled multiple times in the same game...

Tight at the Top... The Hot Rods remained at the top of the South Division in the South Atlantic League with Sunday's game two win in Wilmington. Winston-Salem is one game back in second place at 15-11, and Hickory overtook Rome (14-13) in third place, two games back at 14-12. In the North, Aberdeen leads the way with a 19-6 record, with Hudson Valley 5.5 games back at 14-12. Wilmington sits 6.5 games back in third place at 13-13.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South-Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the cleanup of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

