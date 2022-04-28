Hot Rods Game Notes

The series is ties 1-1 heading into Thursday's contest.

Pitching Power... For the third time this season, Bowling Green held their opponent to one run or less, a large part due to Zack Trageton's six-inning gem. The Hot Rods right-hander took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, allowing just three baserunners and striking out five in his first win of the season. BG also got three multi-hit games, including a 3-5 day from Osleivis Basabe and a 2-4 debut from Pedro Martinez.

Wednesday's Notes... For the second time this season, Bowling Green's entire starting lineup reached base at least once... Five of the team's thirteen hits went for extra bases... Trageton's win was the first of the season by a Hot Rods starter... His six innings marked the longest outing by a BG starter in 2022... The 4-1 victory was also BG's first win ever against the Cyclones... Bowling Green improved to 9-2 when scoring first and 8-0 when outhitting their opponent... LaSorsa earned the second nine-out save of the season for the Hot Rods... Six of Bowling Green's seven saves have been required more than one inning... Simon extended his hitting streak to five games, the longest so far for a Bowling Green Batter... Driscoll and Infante each have recorded hits in four straight games.

Tight at the Top... The Hot Rods are currently tied for the best record in the South Atlantic League and lead the South Division by two games. Rome and Winston-Salem remain deadlocked in second place, with each club two games behind at 10-7. Hickory trails by four games with an 8-9 record. In the North Division, Aberdeen leads the way with a 12-5 record, with Hudson Valley two games back at 10-7. Brooklyn drops to third after Wednesday's loss, three games back at 9-8.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean-up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from across the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

