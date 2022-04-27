Hot Rods Game Notes

Walkoff Woes... The Hot Rods were walked off for the first time on Tuesday, dropping the first game of their east coast road trip in Brooklyn 5-4. Seth Johnson dazzled in his best and longest outing of the season, tying a career-best nine strikeouts in a season-long four innings of work. BG also got multi-hit games from Alika Williams and Tanner Murray while Ronny Simon belted his third homer of the season.

Sunday's Notes... Simon's home run was his first to right field... The blast was also Simon's first home run that drove in multiple runs... Johnson tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in his longest outing of the season... Johnson's nine Ks were the most by a Hot Rods starter in 2022...Tuesday's loss was the first walkoff defeat for Bowling Green in 2022... The Hot Rods are now 3-1 in series-opening games... Bowling Green has hit at least one home run in five of their last six games.

Tight at the Top... The Hot Rods are currently tied for the best record in the South Atlantic League and lead the South Division by one game. Rome and Winston-Salem remain deadlocked in second place, with each club one games behind at 10-6. Greenville trails by four games with a 7-9 record. In the North Division, Aberdeen leads the way with an 11-5 record, with Brooklyn earning sole possesion of second after Tuesday's win moved them up to 9-7. Hudson Valley and Wilmington were rained out on Tuesday night, tying them for third at 2.5 games back with an 8-7 record.

Award-Winning Community Spirit... On Sunday, April 24, the Volunteers in Action executive committee recognized the Bowling Green Hot Rods as their 2022 Truist Spirit of Community Award winner. Since their inception in 2009, the Hot Rods have been very active in the South Central Kentucky and Bowling Green community, partnering with numerous charitable organizations and initiatives. Recently, the Hot Rods helped clean up from the tornados that devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding cities, aiding with the clean up of the tornado damage around Bowling Green and spearheading a charity auction that donated items from accross the county to raise funds to help the community recover.

Prospect Heavy... The Hot Rods feature a total of eight players that made prospect lists between MLB.com and Baseball America for the Tampa Bay Rays. Starter Seth Johnson is the highest-ranked player on both lists that joins the team and is ranked eighth on MLB.com and 12th on BA. John Doxakis appears on MLB.com's rankings (29) but not on BA, while Alika Williams (29), Matthew Dyer (31), and Mason Montgomery (33) are all ranked on BA's list but not on MLB.com. It's important to note that Baseball America has switched to a top-40 list, while MLB.com is still operating with a top-30 format.

Big changes at the ballpark... The Hot Rods have made many upgrades to Bowling Green Ballpark with the help of the city of Bowling Green and the Tampa Bay Rays. Additional room in the home and visiting clubhouses have been made with upgrades to spaces like the kitchen areas and more meeting space for staff. A women's locker room has been created and what was once a hitting tunnel has been expanded to a training facility. A new grounds shop was erected while fans will notice a brighter playing surface thanks to new LED lights that are digitally controlled. The Happy Hiller Corner in left field also got a facelift, with new bar tops added for a unique experience at the ballpark.

