Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods have a magic number of three to secure the one-seed and home-field advantage in the High-A East championship series.

Yesterday... Evan Edwards collected three hits in the Hot Rods 4-3 win over the Dash on Friday. Edwards started the scoring with an RBI base-hit in the first inning. The Dash tied the game in the bottom of the inning, but Grant Witherspoon blasted his 21st homer of the season to regain the lead 2-1. Winston-Salem evened the score again in the third, but Hill Alexander came through with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Erik Ostberg plated the winning run with a sacrifice fly of his own in the eighth inning, securing a 4-3 win.

Home Run Club... Grant Witherspoon crushed his 21st bomb of the season in Friday's win over the Dash. The homer gives him sole possession of second place for the Hot Rods, trailing only Evan Edwards who has 22. Edwards is tied for the franchise record for single-season homers with Derek Dietrich, who hit 22 in 2011. Jordan Qsar is the third member of the club, hitting 20 long balls this season.

September... Despite a 8-2 record to start September, the Hot Rods have struggled in spots. While Grant Witherspoon (.375), Hill Alexander (.333), Logan Driscoll (.333), Jacson McGowan (.417), and Alika Willaims (.333) are all boosting the Hot Rods team average to .283, the pitching staff has posted an ERA of 4.02 through 10 games. The bullpen has blown four saves while the staff has allowed 12 homers over 10 games. Once leading the minors, the Hot Rods are now third in WHIP behind the Durham Bulls (1.12) and Somerset Patriots (1.15) with a 1.16 WHIP.

Dashing to WS... The season series is preparing to wrap up between the Bowling Green and Winston-Salem, and the Dash are taking it to the Hot Rods this week. While BG has suffered two losses to WS so far, the Hot Rods are ahead in the season-series with an 8-2 record. BG is also batting .296 with 12 homers and 60 runs scored, while the Dash have a .234 team average against the Hot Rods with nine homers and 37 runs. BG is holding down a 3.79 ERA in the series compared to Winston-Salem's 6.99.

Magic Number SZN... The Hot Rods clinched a postseason berth on Thursday with a win in game one of the doubleheader, but their work isn't done. BG can clinch home-field advantage as the one-seed with a magic number of three. Greensboro's magic number to eliminate Hudson Valley from contention is four and those two teams have a six-game series at Dutchess Stadium, the home of the Renegades, to close out the season next week.

Yesterday's Notes... Mead had his 19th multi-hit game of the season for BG... He has a four-game hit streak... Three of the four games are multi-hit games... Edwards had a multi-hit game for the 14th time this season... It was his third three-hit game of the year... Alexander has an RBI in three straight games... Garcia's four walks tie a career-high... It's the second time he's issued six walks... Martinez had his 13th multi-hit game of the season... The Hot Rods magic number to secure the one-seed in the High-A east postseason is three... BG is 8-3 in September this season... BG is 20-13 in one-run game...

Now Pitching: Taj Bradley... The righty has posted an 11.0 K/9 since joining Bowling Green earlier this season. During his time with Charleston, he was striking out batters with a 10.9 K/9 rate. The biggest jump in his statistics is his batting average on balls in play. With Bowling Green, opponents have a .286 batting average on balls in play, compared to just .237 BABIP with the Riverdogs.

