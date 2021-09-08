Hot Rods Game Notes

September 8, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







The Hot Rods magic number is still three games after Hudson Valley won a close game last night and the magic number to clinch the one-seed and division title remains at seven after Greensboro won their game.

Yesterday... The Dash completed a come-from-behind win against the Hot Rods 9-8 on Tuesday. Alika Williams helped Bowling Green jump out to a 5-0 lead with a three-run homer in the second inning. Between the second and the third innings, Winston-Salem was able to come within one run, 5-4. After a Hill Alexander sacrifice fly to make it 6-4, the Dash tied the game 6-6 in the bottom of the eight. The Hot Rods scored two more runs in the top of the ninth on a Curts Mead double and Grant Witherspoon single, taking the lead 8-6. Winston-Salem plated three runs in the bottom of the inning, walking off the game with a 9-8 win.

Four Hit Performances... Grant Witherspoon collected four hits on Tuesday against Winston-Salem. It was his first four-hit game of the season, and just the fifth all year four Bowling Green. He joins Jonathan Aranda (2X), Connor Hollis, Blake Hunt, and Pedro Martinez as the only Hot Rods hitters to reach the mark this season.

Three's Company... Grant Witherspoon hit his 20th bomb of the season in Saturday's win over Hickory for Bowling Green. The homer makes him the third player on this year's squad to reach the 20 homer number. Jordan Qsar is also at 20 while Evan Edwards leads the team with 22. Edwards is also tied for the franchise record for single-season homers with Derek Dietrich, who hit 22 in 2011.

Dashing to WS... This week is the Hot Rods first appearance at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem in the club's history. The Dash were a part of the A-Advanced Carolina League for over 75 years. They've been affiliated with the Chicago White Sox since 1997, with players like Hall of Famers Wade Boggs (1977) and Earl Weaver (1950) donning the Winston-Salem uniform.

The Magic Number... With a Hot Rods loss on Tuesday, Bowling Green's magic number sits at three to clinch a playoff berth. To lock up the division and the number one seed in the playoffs, the Hot Rods need seven games in some way, shape, or form. Greensboro is five games behind Bowling Green, while Hudson Valley is trailing by 10. The Grasshoppers and Renegades have another six-game series together that closes out the season, while the Hot Rods have a chance to clinch with a series split or better in Winston-Salem.

Yesterday's Notes... Williams had his third multi-hit game with Bowling Green... It was also his second multi-RBI game and first three-RBI game since coming to Bowling Green... Witherspoon had his 23rd multi-hit game of the season... It was also his 18th multi-hit game... His four hits were a season-high... It tied his career-high... Mead had his 17th multi-hit game of the season with Bowling Green... Martinez had three hits in a game for the fifth time this season... It was his 12th multi-hit game of the year... Doxakis tied his season-high with seven strikeouts... The Hot rods are 48-19 when scoring first... They're 13-6 in the first game of a series... BG is 7-5 in games that the Hot Rods have the same number of hits as their opponents... The Hot Rods were 7-for-10 with runners in scoring position... They're 6-1 against Winston-Salem this season... Tuesday's loss marks their first in the month of September this season...

Now pitching: Evan McKendry... Over 2021, McKendry has held right-handers to a .189 batting average while opponents have a BABIP of .257. The righty is getting ahead of hitters, dealing a strike on the first pitch 66.1% of the time. His opponents are swinging at strikes (15.0%) almost as often as they're looking (14.8) while hitting ground balls 52% of the time they make contact. The righty's weak spot has been allowing homers, with opponents owning a homer every nine innings.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.