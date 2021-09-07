Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods come into the series with a magic number of three to clinch a playoff berth.

Sunday... The Hot Rods finished their second series sweep of the season with a 6-3 victory over Hickory on Sunday in the final home game of a 12-game homestand, featuring the two team's Copa de la Diversion identities. The Bolidos de Bowling Green took the game's first lead in the third inning before the Llamas de Hickory plated three in the top of the fourth to take a two-run lead, 3-1. BG tied it up in the sixth and it stayed that was until the eighth, when Jacson McGowan slapped his 17th homer of the season, a three-run shot, that gave the Hot Rods a 6-3 lead. Ezequiel Zabaleta closed out the ninth earning his third save of the season while Jose Lopez earned his second win of the season in as many appearances for Bowling Green.

Three's Company... Grant Witherspoon hit his 20th bomb of the season in Saturday's win over Hickory for Bowling Green. The homer makes him the third player on this year's squad to reach the 20 homer number. Jordan Qsar is also at 20 while Evan Edwards leads the team with 22. Edwards is also tied for the franchise record for single-season homers with Derek Dietrich, who hit 22 in 2011.

Dashing to WS... The Hot Rods make their first appearance at Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem in the club's history. The Dash were a part of the A-Advanced Carolina League for over 75 years. They've been affiliated with the Chicago White Sox since 1997, with players like Hall of Famers Wade Boggs (1977) and Earl Weaver (1950) donning the Winston-Salem uniform.

The Magic Number... With a Hot Rods win and a Greensboro loss on Sunday, Bowling Green improved their magic number to three to clinch a playoff berth. To lock up the division and the number one seed in the playoffs, that number has decreased to seven. Greensboro is six games behind Bowling Green, while Hudson Valley is trailing by nine and a half. The Grasshoppers and Renegades have another six-game series together that closes out the season, while the Hot Rods have a chance to clinch with a series split or better in Winston-Salem.

Break out the Brooms... Bowling Green swept the six-game series against the Hickory Crawdads, the second sweep BG has completed this season. The last six-game series the Hot Rods swept was against Winston-Salem July 14-18 at Bowling Green Ballpark

Sunday's Notes... McGowan had his 14th multi-hit game of the year... It was also had his 11th multi-RBI performance of the season... McGowan had five RBIs for the first time this season... it is the eighth five-RBI game for a Hot Rods hitter in 2021... Taj Bradley had his first start of less than five inning since joining Bowling Green... The Hot Rods are 17-25 the season when being outhit... They are 48-18 when scoring first... BG finishes the season series against Hickory with a 10-2 record... They are 13-7 against them all-time...

Now pitching: John Doxakis... Doxakis makes his eighth start of the season for Bowling Green and 11th (13th appearance) of the year. The southpaw is 3-1 in the High-A East and 8-2 overall this year with a 1.18 WHIP. "Dox" has been burned by the long ball in BG this season, with 18.2% of fly balls leaving the yard. He's logging 53.2% first pitch strikes with more of his strikes (15%) being called than swung at (14.3%). 51% of batted balls against the former Texas A&M Aggie are ground balls while opponents have a .314 BABIP.

