Hot Rods Game Notes

August 21, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Yesterday... The Hot Rods fell short of the Grasshoppers last night in a 7-6 loss. Pedro Martinez finished the game 3-3 and knocked in a run. Logan Driscoll went 2-4 with an RBI and also scored two runs of his own. Carlos Garcia started a game for the second time this season, going three innings and giving up two earned runs while striking out four. Ezequiel Zabaleta was dealt his third loss of the season, pitching an inning and giving up one run in the Grasshoppers walk-off.

Even for All-Time... The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers have played 14 times during their existence. 10 of those games have come this year with Bowling Green taking a 6-4 series lead. Dating back to 2009, the two teams are 7-7 against each other all time. The teams are 3-3 at home and 4-4 on the road over that span.

Power vs. Power... Bowling Green hit five more homers on Thursday night, bringing their series total to 10 and their season total to 160. They're leading the minors in the category, eight ahead of Las Vegas who is the next closest team. Greensboro has blasted 143 homers this season and is tied for sixth in MiLB.

Two Away... Jordan Qsar hit his 20th homer of the season on Thursday, becoming the third player in club history to reach the mark. He joins Ronaldo Hernandez (21, 2018) and single-season record-holder Derek Dietrich (2011, 22) as the only player to ever reach the mark. While Qsar is two homers shy of the record, Evan Edwards (19) and Grant Witherspoon (17) are each close to joining Qsar in the 20 home run club and all could eclipse Detrich's record with 26 games remaining in the regular season.

The RBI King... Grant Witherspoon had two RBIs on Wednesday, making him the career RBI leader in franchise history with 113. He passed Tyler Goeddel, who racked up 111 RBIs between the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Witherspoon collected 54 RBIs during his 2019 season with the Hot Rods. He has 59 through the first 92 games of the 2021 season.

Eight In A Game... Jordan Qsar put his name in the Hot Rods record book, driving in eight runs in a single game. The previous record for RBIs in a game was six, last done by Blake Hunt on May 29th against Asheville. Along with the record in RBIs, Qsar also crushed two homers, overtaking the team lead in homers with 19. He is now tied for third place in franchise history with Chris Betts ('19) and Moises Gomez ('18) who both had 19 homers in a single season.

Yesterday's Notes... Friday was Zabaleta and Doxakis' birthday... The Hot Rods used every position player available except Curtis Mead and Hill Alexander on Thursday... Qsar extended his hit streak to 11 games... Driscoll had his second multi-hit game of the season with BG... Those games have happened on consecutive days... McGowan had his 11th multi-hit effort of the season... Martinez had his 10th... It was also his third three-hit game of 2021... The Hot Rods are 15-11 in one-run games... They're 23-13 when the opponent scores first... Friday was just the fourth time this season Bowling Green failed to win a game they outhit their opponent in...

Now pitching: Miller Hogan... Hogan is preparing to make his fourth start for Bowling Green this season. He posted a 1-0 record and a 1.38 ERA over the month of July. He started august with five innings in relief, surrendering just one run against Wilmington. In his two outings since then, he has given up nine earned runs. He currently holds a 1-0 record and a 6.59 ERA in August.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.