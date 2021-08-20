Hot Rods Game Notes

August 20, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







The Hot Rods can clinch a series win and go up by nine games in the division with a victory on Friday.

Yesterday... The Hot Rods hit five home runs, two of which came off the bat of Erik Ostberg, in the Hot Rods 8-6 win over Greensboro on Thursday night. Evan Edwards, Ostberg, Curtis Mead, and Jordan Qsar all went deep to boost the Hot Rods to their 66th win of the season, while John Doxakis earned his fifth win of the year on the mound after following opener Trevor Bridgen to the mound.

Power vs. Power... Bowling Green hit five more homers on Thursday night, bringing their series total to 10 and their season total to 160. They're leading the minors in the category, eight ahead of Las Vegas who is the next closest team. Greensboro has blasted 142 homers this season, and are tied for seventh in MiLB.

Two Away... Jordan Qsar hit his 20th homer of the season on Thursday, becoming the third player in club history to reach the mark. He joins Ronaldo Hernandez (21, 2018) and single-season record-holder Derek Dietrich (2011, 22) as the only player to ever reach the mark. While Qsar is two homers shy of the record, Evan Edwards (19) and Grant Witherspoon (17) are each close to joining Qsar in the 20 home run club and all could eclipse Detrich's record with 27 games remaining in the regular season.

The RBI King... Grant Witherspoon had two RBIs on Wednesday, making him the career RBI leader in franchise history with 113. He passed Tyler Goeddel, who racked up 111 RBIs between the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Witherspoon collected 54 RBIs during his 2019 season with the Hot Rods. He has 59 through the first 92 games of the 2021 season.

Eight In A Game... Jordan Qsar put his name in the Hot Rods record book, driving in eight runs in a single game. The previous record for RBIs in a game was six, last done by Blake Hunt on May 29th against Asheville. Along with the record in RBIs, Qsar also crushed two homers, overtaking the team lead in homers with 19. He is now tied for third place in franchise history with Chris Betts ('19) and Moises Gomez ('18) who both had 19 homers in a single season.

Yesterday's Notes... Ostberg had the second multi-homer game of his career... It was also his second of the 2021 season... He had his 12th multi-hit game... Mead had his 12th multi-hit game of the season... He also had a multi-RBI game for the seventh time this season... Edwards logged his 10th multi-hit game of the season... Driscoll had his first multi-hit game of the year with BG... Qsar extended his hit streak to 10 games... Thursday was the fourth time this season the Hot Rods had five homers in a game... It's the season-high... The Hot Rods have scored 35 runs in the first three games of the series... BG is 33-18 on the road this season... They're 11-5 in August... BG is a perfect 17-0 in games decided by two runs this season...

Now pitching: Carlos Garcia... Garcia makes his second start of the season for Bowling Green and third of his career on Friday against the Grasshoppers. The righty has been with the Hot Rods all season and is coming off an outing against Greenville where he went 3.1 innings while allowing a run on two hits with a walk and a strikeout. In the month of August, Garcia has a 193 ERA and has allowed two walks in three outings.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.