Hot Rods Game Notes

Yesterday... The Hot Rods plated six runs in the first two innings to take a 10-2 win over Greensboro on Wednesday. Grant Witherspoon knocked in two RBIs, making him the career leader in franchise history. Curtis Mead launched his fourth homer in a Hot Rods uniform, leading to a four-RBI night. Taj Bradley shined again with another five-inning start, letting up two runs on seven hits while striking out six in his second win of the season.

The RBI King... Grant Witherspoon had two RBIs on Wednesday, making him the career RBI leader in franchise history with 113. He passed Tyler Goeddel, who racked up 111 RBIs between the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Witherspoon collected 54 RBIs during his 2019 season with the Hot Rods. He has 59 through the first 92 games of the 2021 season.

Eight In A Game... Jordan Qsar put his name in the Hot Rods record book, driving in eight runs in a single game. The previous record for RBIs in a game was six, last done by Blake Hunt on May 29th against Asheville. Along with the record in RBIs, Qsar also crushed two homers, overtaking the team lead in homers with 19. He is now tied for third place in franchise history with Chris Betts ('19) and Moises Gomez ('18) who both had 19 homers in a single season.

Power vs. Power... With 6 long balls in the first two games of the series, Bowling Green kept themselves in first place in minor league homers with 155. Greensboro sits in eighth place, blasting 140 this year. The two times have combined for 295 home runs and they are the top two teams in the High A East League. The only other High A team in the top 10 for MiLB home run is the Great Lakes Loons who have hit 142, placing them in fifth.

Yesterday's Notes... Witherspoon became the Hot Rods career RBI leader on Wednesday... He passed Tyler Goeddel who had 111... He also had his 16th multi-RBI game this year... Wisely had his fourth multi-hit game of the season... Edwards had his ninth multi-hit game of 2021... It was also his 14th multi-rbi game this season... Alvarez had his fifth multi-hit game this season... Mead had 11th multi-hit game of the year... He also had four RBIs in a game for the first time with the Hot Rods... Qsar extended his hit streak to nine games... It's his second nine-game streak of the season... Alvarez has a seven-game hit streak... BG has scored 10+ runs in three of their last six games... They've scored 27 runs in the first two games of the series against Greensboro... Every batter in the Hot Rods lineup had at least one hit... Wednesday marked the third time this season that BG had five doubles in a game, which is the season-high... Bowling Green in 5-3 against Greensboro this season... The team is 32-18 on the road in 2021... BG is 31-14 in games decided by four or more runs... They're 42-15 when scoring first... When the Hot Rods outhit their opponent, they're 44-3 this season...

Now pitching: John Doxakis... The southpaw is looking to rebound after letting up a career-high seven runs to Greenville last week and follow Trevor Brigden from the bullpen. Doxakis has one game against Greensboro this season, pitching five innings and surrendering one unearned run. He also tallied a season-high seven strikeouts his last time out against the Grasshoppers.

