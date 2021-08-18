Hot Rods Game Notes

Tonight's game is the second game of a six-game series a night after the Hot Rods collected a convincing 17-8 victory.

Yesterday... The Hot Rods captured a win in an offensive frenzy, 17-8 in the first game against the Grasshoppers. Jordan Qsar became the first player in franchise history to collect eight RBI's in a single game. Connor Hollis doubled his homer total on the season, blasting two in the victory. Ezequiel Zabaleta picked up his fifth win of the year, improving to 5-2 this season and helping Bowling Green to their 64th win on the season.

Eight In A Game... Jordan Qsar put his name in the Hot Rods record book, driving in eight runs in a single game. The previous record for RBIs in a game was six, last done by Blake Hunt on May 29th against Asheville. Along with the record in RBIs, Qsar also crushed two homers, overtaking the team lead in homers with 19. He is now tied for third place in franchise history with Chris Betts ('19) and Moises Gomez ('18) who both had 19 homers in a single season.

Power vs. Power... With 5 long balls in the first game of the series, Bowling Green kept themselves in first place in minor league homers with 154. Greensboro sits in seventh place, blasting 139 this year. The two times have combined for 293 home runs and they are the top two teams in the High A East League. The only other High A team in the top 10 for MiLB home run is the Great Lakes Loons who have hit 140, placing them in sixth.

Twice a Hero... Brett Wisely secured the sixth and seventh walk-off wins of the season for the Hot Rods against the Drive last week. His three-run homer on Thursday was the second time the Hot Rods have walked off on a home run this season, the first since Greg Jones ended a game with a grand slam on May 15th against Aberdeen. Wisely lifted a sacrifice fly to left on Friday, bringing home Logan Driscoll for the win in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Yesterday's Notes... Qsar set a team record with eight RBIs in a game... He has an eight-game hit streak... It was also his 12th multi-hit and RBI games of the season... Alexander has a three-game hitting streak... Strong set a new season-high with six strikeouts... Hollis has homered in consecutive series... Witherspoon had his 17 the multi-hit and 14th multi-RBI game of the season... Edwards, who is from Greensboro, homered and made a great defensive play... Bowling Green's 10 walks are tied for the most by the offense this season... It's the fifth time they've worked 10 base on balls in 2021... The team's 17 runs are the second-most scored in a game by BG this season... It's one behind the 18 runs scored in Hickory against the Crawdads on June 22nd... BG hit five homers in a game for the third time in 2021...

Now pitching: Taj Bradley... The righty struck out eight batters against the Greenville Drive during his last start on August 12th. Bradley has dealt 5.0 innings in each of his first two starts for Bowling Green this season. The only blemishes on his stat line through those first two games were two home runs by the Drive, scoring all of their four runs against him on long balls. Through two games, Bradley has struck out 12 batters, walking just three, and accumulating a 1-0 record and a 3.60 ERA.

