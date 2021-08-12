Hot Rods Game Notes

Bowling Green took the first two games of the series and look to guarantee a series split tonight.

Sunday... Brett Wisely added two homers in his second game with the Hot Rods, helping them take down the Drive 6-4 on Wednesday. Wisely put Bowling Green on the scoreboard with a two-run homer in the first inning, and after Greenville tied the game at 2-2, he put them ahead again with his second bomb of the night. Pedro Martinez deposited a solo shot in the fifth inning the Hot Rods tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the eighth to take a 6-3 lead. Chris Gau surrendered one run in the top of the ninth but closed the door on his sixth save of the season in a 6-4 win.

New Player Power... Brett Wisely has hit three home runs in his first two games with the Hot Rods. He hit his first on Tuesday while adding two more on Wednesday. Along with Wisely, Logan Driscoll was added to the roster earlier this week and hit his first homer for Bowling Green on the first pitch he saw during his debut Tuesday.

60 in the Win Column... It took the Hot Rods just 85 games to rack up 60 wins this season, making them the fastest team to 60 wins in franchise history. The previous record-holder was the 2018 team who accomplished the feat in 89 games. Bowling Green was the only team in the minors with 90 wins and won the Midwest West League Championship in 2018.

Chasing Records... Jordan Qsar hit his 17th homer of the season on Sunday, tying him for fourth with Phillip Wunderlich ('11). Grant Witherspoon is just behind him with 16, which is tied for fifth in a single-season with Kevin Padlo ('16). Witherspoon is also climbing up the career RBI rankings, sitting at second place with 108 in a Hot Rods uniform. Tyler Goedell set the current record with 111 between 2012 and 2013.

Player Movement... After a two-week road trip, the Hot Rods return home with some new faces. C Blake Hunt, SS Greg Jones, and RHP Colby White all received promotions to AA Montgomery. With the call-ups, Bowling Green added LHP Trey Cumbie, C Logan Driscoll, INF Brett Wisely. Cumbie spent time with Bowling Green in 2019, posting a 3.06 ERA with a 2-1 record over 17 appearances. Roberto Alvarez will also be rejoining the team after being activated from the IL. He last played for Bowling Green on May 23rd. The Hot Rods active roster is now at 28 players.

Sunday's Notes... Wisely has homered in his first two games in Bowling Green... His two home run performance is the 11th multi-homer game for a Hot Rods hitter this season... Wisely had his second multi-hit game for the Hot Rods... He also had his second multi-RBI game with BG... It was the second time in his career Wisely has hit two homers in a game... Both occasions have happened this season, with the other in his debut for Low-A Charleston... Martinez had his ninth multi-hit performance of the season... He has a three-game hit streak... Alvarez collected his third multi-hit game of the year... Wednesday was his first game with Bowling Green since May 23rd... The Hot Rods are 39-14 when scoring first... BG is 6-2 against Greenville this year... They are 12-9 against them all-time...

Now pitching: Taj Bradley... The righty shined in his first start with the Hot Rods, spinning 5.0 shutout innings in a win against Wilmington on August sixth. Before being added to the Hot Rods roster, Bradley posted a MiLB low 1.76 ERA over 66.3 innings pitched. He also went 9-3 over his 15 appearances and 14 starts. He struck out 81 batters while walking just 20, marking a 0.86 WHIP and a .165 opponent batting average.

