Hot Rods Game Notes

August 11, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Yesterday... After falling behind 5-3 after the first two innings, Bowling Green completed a 9-7 comeback victory over Greenville on Tuesday. The Hot Rods crushed four homers, including solo bombs from newcomers Logan Driscoll and Brett Wisely. Ezequiel Zabaleta picked up his fourth win of the season pitching the last two innings and giving Bowling Green their 60th victory of the year.

Powerful Debuts... Logan Driscoll and Brett Wisely made great first impressions at Bowling Green Ballpark. After being added to the roster on Tuesday, they made their debuts the same night and both hit long balls. Driscoll took the first pitch he saw over the wall in right to lead off the second inning and Wisely homered in the 5th inning, helping the Hot Rods take the lead.

60 in the Win Column... It took the Hot Rods just 85 games to rack up 60 wins this season, making them the fastest team to 60 wins in franchise history. The previous record-holder was the 2018 team who accomplished the feat in 89 games. Bowling Green was the only team in the minors with 90 wins and won the Midwest West League Championship in 2018.

Chasing Records... Jordan Qsar hit his 17th homer of the season on Sunday, tying him for fourth with Phillip Wunderlich ('11). Grant Witherspoon is just behind him with 16, which is tied for fifth in a single-season with Kevin Padlo ('16). Witherspoon is also climbing up the career RBI rankings, sitting at second place with 106 in a Hot Rods uniform. Tyler Goedell set the current record with 111 between 2012 and 2013.

Player Movement... After a two-week road trip, the Hot Rods return home with some new faces. C Blake Hunt, SS Greg Jones, and RHP Colby White all received promotions to AA Montgomery. With the call-ups, Bowling Green added LHP Trey Cumbie, C Logan Driscoll, INF Brett Wisely. Cumbie spent time with Bowling Green in 2019, posting a 3.06 ERA with a 2-1 record over 17 appearances. Roberto Alvarez will also be rejoining the team after being activated from the IL. He last played for Bowling Green on May 23rd. The Hot Rods active roster is now at 28 players.

Yesterday's Notes... Driscoll homered on his first pitch in Bowling Green... Hollis had his 11th multi-hit performance... He fell a triple shy of the cycle... Hollis tied the team-high with four hits... It's the second time this season he's had four in a game... The last time he had four hits in a game was June 22 at Hickory... Mead collected his ninth multi-hit performance... Wisely had his first multi-RBI game with Bowling Green... Edwards had his 10th multi-RBI game of the year... The Hot Rods are 22-11 when opponents score first... They are 41-3 when they outhit opponents... BG is 5-2 against the Drive this season... They are 11-9 against Greenville all-time... The 2021 Hot Rods are the fastest club in franchise history to 60 wins... The 2018 team was the previous record-holder at 89 games

Now pitching: Alan Strong... Strong is starting his fifth game for Bowling Green this season. He is the all-time wins leader for Bowling Green, racking up 15 between 2019 and 2021 in a Hot Rods uniform. His last three outings have been the longest he has pitched for the Hot Rods this season, putting together appearances of 4.0 innings twice and tossing a 3.2 inning start last week.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.