Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods are 10-1 against the Ironbirds this season and look to extend their win streak to seven games before heading to Wilmington, Delaware for a six-game series. As a note, RHP Tanner Dodson was promoted to AA Montgomery earlier today. RHP Angel Felipe will take his place on the roster, receiving a promotion from Low-A Charleston today.

Yesterday... The Hot Rods powered their way to a 9-3 win on Saturday night over the Ironbirds in the penultimate game of their six-game series in Aberdeen. The Hot Rods scored in the first and second innings, while Aberdeen came within a run in the bottom of the second. BG scored five in the fourth, highlighted by Grant Witherspoon and Jordan Qsar homers to take a 7-1 lead, and while Aberdeen chipped away with a run in the fourth and following an Evan Edwards homer in the seventh tacked on another, BG went on to win 9-3 for their sixth-straight win.

July Final...The Hot Rods were one of the hottest teams in baseball in July, posting a 22-7 record over the course of the month. BG batted .270 as a team while hitting 40 homers with 170 runs scored, slugging .470 as a team with an OPS of .814. Grant Witherspoon batted .365 for the month in 24 games while Hill Alexander batted .379 in 19. Witherspoon and Jordan Qsar led the team with 10 homers while Witherspoon knocked in a team-leading 23 RBIs. Tanner Dodson finished the month 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA out of the bullpen while John Doxakis pitched a team-leading 29.0 innings with a 2.17 ERA with a club-best 30 strikeouts. Hot Rods pitching posted a 3.31 ERA as a staff with 303 strikeouts to just 75 walks.

Spoonman... Hot Rods outfielder Grant Witherspoon is on a hitting streak that's reached 12 games. Spoon is batting .385 over his last 12 games while slugging .692 with three homers, two triples, and three doubles. He's also knocked in 14 RBIs while scoring nine of his own. The longest streak in BG history is Brandon Lowe's 18-gamer in 2016. His 12 game streak this season is the second-longest in 2021 behind Ruben Cardenas' 15 gamer. Other active streaks are Jordan Qsar's nine-gamer and Hill Alexander's streak, which is at six games.

Yesterday's Notes... Witherspoon extended his hit streak to 12 games... He's batting .385 during the streak... Jordan Qsar extended his hit streak to nine games... Friday was his 12th multi-hit game and 11th multi-RBI performance of the season... Alexander has a six-game streak... Martinez had his eighth multi-hit game... Edwards had his seventh multi-hit game and 10th multi-RBI game... Doxakis tied his career-high in innings pitched with 5.0... BG ends July with a 22-7 record in the month... They batted .270 with 40 homers for the month while working 99 walks... The pitching staff posted a 3.31 ERA with 303 strikeouts to just 75 walks... They're 26-10 in games decided by four or more runs this season... The Hot Rods are 34-13 when scoring first... Bowling Green is 6-3 when tallying the same number of hits as their opponents... The team is 10-1 against Aberdeen this season... The Ironbirds won the first game of the season series, but the Hot Rods have won ten consecutive games against Aberdeen since...

Now pitching: Zack Trageton... Trageton makes his 12th start of the season and 16th appearance for Bowling Green this season. The righty leads the team in innings pitched this season (61.0). He's throwing 62.3% first pitch strikes and getting 20.7% called strikes, which leads the league. Opposing batters are leaving runners on base 67% of the time, and are batting .255 against the 22-year old. He's induced 45.3% ground balls this season while opponents are pulling the ball 40.2% of the time. Opponents also have a .307 BABIP this season when Trageton is on the mound.

