Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods can clinch a series win with a victory tonight and look to extend a four-game win streak.

Yesterday... The Bowling Green Hot Rods won their fourth-straight and 18th of 20 games on Thursday with a 5-3 victory over Aberdeen, who wore their specialty "Airmen" uniforms to honor the Tuskeegee Airmen. Jordan Westburg started the scoring out of the leadoff spot, starting the game with a homer off Hot Rods starter Evan McKendry. It was the only hit he'd allow in his three innings of work while the Hot Rods took the lead in the second when Grant Witherspoon hit a three-run homer to dead center. BG tacked on a run in the fourth and while the Airmen added two in the seventh, Bowling Green held on for their 53rd win of the 2021 season.

Unbelievable Run... Since July 8th the Hot Rods have been white-hot. The team is 18-2 over 20 games and it's no fluke. The pitching staff has shut down offenses and their hopes all month, posting a 2.93 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP as a staff. The club's K% is 31%, having struck out 213 to just 48 walks. The offense has been pulling their weight over that time, too. BG is batting .290 with a .369 OBP and slugging .455 over the last 20 games. The Hot Rods are still hitting it out of the yard, too, homering every 24.03 at-bats. The Hot Rods have a run differential of +61 in those 20 games and have not hit a homer in just three of those contests, winning all three. After the team's 11-game win streak was snapped, they've gone on a four-game streak that's active entering Friday's game.

Spoonman... Hot Rods outfielder Grant Witherspoon is on a massive hitting streak that's reached 11 games. Spoon is batting .404 over his last 11 games while slugging .681 with two homers, two triples, and three doubles. He's also knocked in 13 RBIs while scoring eight of his own. The longest streak in BG history is Brandon Lowe's 17-gamer in 2016. His 11 game streak this season is the second-longest in 2021 behind Ruben Cardenas' 15 gamer.

Yesterday's Notes... Witherspoon has an 11-game hit streak... He also had his 14th multi-hit game... Witherspoon had three RBIs for the fifth time this season and his 12th multi-RBI game... Mead has a six-game hit streak... Hollis and Alexander have four-game hit streaks... Hollis had his 9th multi-hit game of 2021... Alexander had his 8th game of the season with more than one hit... Costanzo's five strikeouts is a season-high... The Hot Rods are 8-1 against Aberdeen this season... They're 14-0 in two-run games in 2021... The team currently has a four-game win streak... BG is 20-7 in July... They're 20-9 when their opponent scores first this season... The Hot Rods are 36-3 when outhitting their opposition...

Now pitching: Alan Strong... Strong makes his third start of the season and 14th appearance for Bowling Green in 2021. Strong, the Hot Rods career wins leader (15) faced the Ironbirds for the third time after two outings that went 1.0 and 1.1 innings back in June. The 2019 Midwest League All-Star is coming off his longest outing of the season, a 4.0 inning start where he held Rome to three runs on three hits with a walk and a season-high-tying four strikeouts.

