Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods look to continue their winning ways after having swept the Winston-Salem Dash, winning seven-straight games, and going 9-1 in their last 10 contests.

Sunday... Bowling Green completed a series sweep against Winston-Salem on Sunday with an 8-5 win. Grant Witherspoon drove in five runs and fell a homer short of the cycle, finishing the day 3-4. Jacson McGowan crushed his 12th homer of the year to cap off a five-run third inning. Tanner Dodson picked up his third win of the season, while Colby White tied a career-high with five K's and earned his third save of the year.

Record Broken... The Hot Rods have hit 108 home runs this season, breaking the franchise record set in 2011. Bowling Green has hit their 107 homers in 65 games, passing the record just over halfway through the season. The record set in 2011 was done in a 140-game season, opposed to the 120 game 2021 campaign.

Familiar Faces... The Braves and Hot Rods have played 24 times this season, with Bowling Green leading the series 16-8. The offense is batting .221 against Rome, but has hit 27 of their homers this season with Braves pitchers on the mound. Hot Rods pitching has been sharp when facing Rome as well, posting a team ERA of 2.70 with 215 strikeouts in their 24 games pitched.

Player Movement... OF Niko Hulsizer has been promoted to AA Montgomery after his stellar month of June. He brought home the High-A East Player of the Month award after batting .325 and leading the league in homers (10), RBI (30), and OPS (1.220). OF Michael Gigliotti was activated from the IL and will join Bowling Green this homestand. He ended the 2019 season at the A Advanced level before being traded to the Rays in 2020. INF Osmy Gregorio was released and LHP Joe La Sorsa was transferred to Low-A Charleston, leaving the Hot Rods roster at 28 players.

Leading the East... With a series sweep last week, the Hot Rods have kept their South Division lead at five games over Greensboro. They lead the entire High-A East league by two games ahead of Hudson Valley. Bowling Green's 45 wins also ties them for the second-most wins in the MiLB. Their league leading run-differential sits at 109 and is 41 runs above second place.

Sunday's Notes... Witherspoon had his team-leading 11th multi-RBI game of the season... His five RBIs set a season-high... Witherspoon and Ostberg logged their 10th multi-hit game of 2021... There are now seven Hot Rods hitters to collect 10 or more multi-hit games this season... Martinez collected his fifth multi-hit game of the year... McGowan had his ninth multi-RBI game of the campaign... White tied his career-high with five K's... Bowling Green has a season-high seven game win streak... This is their first series sweep this season... The Hot Rods improve to 6-0 against the Dash all-time... BG is 28-12 when scoring first this year... They are 29-2 when outhitting opponents...

Now pitching: John Doxakis... The lefty has had a strong start to his tenure as a Hot Rods pitcher, posting a 3.63 ERA over 22.1 innings pitched. Through his last three starts, he has allowed just one run over 15.0 innings and has struck out 18 batters. Doxakis has made three-straight starts of 5.0 innings for Bowling Green, which is his season-high. He has been able to keep his WHIP and opponent batting average low, maintaining a 0.76 WHIP and .183 average so far this season.

